Crime
Surat Thani fishermen want government intervention in “cockle war”
Cockles – and Thailand’s “cockle wars” – are back in the news this week. Fishermen in the southern Surat Thani province are calling for clearer guidelines on cockle catches, as their conflict with shellfish farmers drags on despite intervention from provincial authorities.
Last Wednesday, a man rode in on his jet ski, firing a gun as some 300 fisherman raided his illegal shellfish farm. Fishermen and cockle farmers have been at odds for a while, with some claiming ownership to parts of the Gulf of Thailand near the Phunphin coast. Legally, they have no leg to stand on.
Pasit Buaklai, a fisherman in Kanchanadit district, says authorities need to clearly define the areas where small-boat fishermen can harvest cockles, also called “hoi kraeng,” aka blood clams. Pasit says he drove his boat from Kanchanadit to Phunphin district to harvest the blood cockles, only to find that he and other fishermen were still blocked by farmers, who defied provincial authorities’ ruling that the sea 5.4 kilometres off the coast is public domain.
In May, hundreds of Surat Thani locals surrounded a police car after hearing reports that officers had demanded a 5 million baht bribe from a local cockle trader. Provincial police quickly suspended the officers and promised a swift and thorough investigation
Cockle farmers have invested millions of baht setting up breeding grounds off the coast, and have erected bamboo fences around the areas they illegally claim, with huts on stilts, to keep out the fishermen, who claim the right to harvest the profitable shellfish in public waters. The conflict reached a new high (low?) Wednesday when investor Santi Nuansaen fired a pistol into the air from his jet ski to drive fishermen away from his cockle farm in Phunphin district waters. He was later charged by police with discharging a firearm in public.
About 200 coastal boats returned to the disputed locations yesterday and today, with both farm owners and authorities keeping a close watch on them. Surat Thani province sent navy personnel, police and defence volunteers into the areas to prevent further conflict.
The chief of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office warned both sides that authorities will not hesitate to take legal action if there is further violence.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
6 arrested for alleged child sex trafficking, 5 teen girls rescued
Police say 6 people in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces, west of Bankok, have been arrested on suspicion of child sex trafficking. 5 child prostitutes, at least one as young as 14 were rescued in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces, and 6 people taken into custody. Acting on a tip, officers of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division yesterday arrested the 6 and obtained evidence against them from the 5 rescued children, all local girls between 14 and 17.
One anti-trafficking officer says one of the suspects told police the youngest children are the most popular and only provided to “trusted” customers.
The procurers included a pimp identified only as “Tai,” who works at a hotel in Kanchanaburi city, a popular tourist destination made famous by the 1957 film “Bridge On the River Kwai”. Police said Tai worked with several ‘madams’ operating there and in neighbouring Ratchaburi province to sell the girls.
All 6 suspects are charged with child sex trafficking, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to 400,000 baht, the same penalty as conviction for soliciting sex from a minor.
1 is also charged with illegal firearms possession.
SOURCE: Coconuts BangkokKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
State hospital investigation into ‘suspicious’ drug company donations
More than a hundred hospitals will be investigated for allegedly receiving what health officials are describing as “suspicious” donations from pharmaceutical companies. The hospitals allegedly had a deal with the some of the drug companies – hospitals get a 5% discount and the rebate would be sent back to the hospital, labelling it as a “donation”.
The 186 hospitals being investigated could face serious disciplinary action if the allegations are found to be true – that’s about 20% of Thailand’s state-run hospitals. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who ordered the probe, said the investigation should be simple, if the hospitals have the appropriate receipts. If the receipts are accurate, “hospitals will he fine”, he says. If not, he says there will be a problem.
If the accuser is caught lying about the allegations, Charnvirakul says they will be held accountable.
“Both sides will be held responsible if guilty.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Northern Thailand
Young girls raped in 2 separate cases
A Northern Thailand man was arrested for allegedly raping his stepdaughter after a complaint was filed by the biological father. In another case, an Isaan man was arrested for allegedly raping his niece’s 5 year old daughter.
In Lampang, Northern Thailand, a 46 year old man was arrested yesterday. The 9 year old girl’s biological father says his daughter called him crying, saying she was raped by her stepfather at her mother’s house. The girl told police her stepfather had tried many times to sexually assault her. She called her father after others didn’t believe her.
In Buri Ram, Northeast Thailand, a 43 year old man was arrested on Wednesday after a complaint from the 5 year old girl’s mother. The man allegedly admitted to raping the girl. Thai media reports that the girl ran crying and bleeding from the house and told her grandmother what happened. The hospital confirmed the girl was sexually abused.
The Isaan man has been charged with sexually abusing a minor below 13, performing an obscene act on a girl under 15, taking a girl under 15 for an obscene act and depriving a girl aged below 15 of parental care.
There has been an ugly spate of recent cases of sexual abuse by family members and school leaders around the country. At least these cases are now being reported whereas, in the past, families were unlikely to report such incidents and Thai media were more reticent about reporting the cases.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
6 arrested for alleged child sex trafficking, 5 teen girls rescued
Surat Thani fishermen want government intervention in “cockle war”
The one that didn’t get away… a fish tale with a happy ending
Thailand News Today – Friday, June 12
6 fisherman rescued from Phuket waters after their longtail boats sink – VIDEO
Curfew lifted from June 15, many activities resume, pubs and bars will remain closed
Controversy over university’s plan to demolish Chinese shrine
Thai Health Minister Anutin takes to TikTok
State hospital investigation into ‘suspicious’ drug company donations
Young girls raped in 2 separate cases
Alcohol association begs government for trial re-opening of bars
Thai doctors warn about the dangers of fashion braces
4 Thais repatriated from India found with Covid-19 today (June 12)
7 year old daughter helps police prevent father’s suicide
Anti-alcohol law has “bounty hunters” snitching for reward money
Disabled Austrian swindled out of 10 million baht by “girlfriend”
Thailand’s tourism and MICE business will first reboot with low-risk countries
Pattaya’s bars desperate to reopen
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
Phuket’s hotels can now open. Someone forgot to tell the hotels.
Phu Quoc will be Vietnam’s ‘test’ island as it re-opens to foreign tourists
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Covid-19 crisis sees nearly 100 Koh Samui hotels put up for sale
They arrived! One Thai/Australian family’s battle to re-unite.
Murder investigation launched as body of Ukrainian woman found on Koh Samui
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
Heavy rains, severe weather predicted for the south and east
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
- Crime3 days ago
Thai woman doesn’t fall for romance scam
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways takes action to protect its planes from seizure
- Crime1 day ago
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Foreigner arrested after selling fake tickets to tourists
- Business2 days ago
Phase 4 easing may allow restaurants to sell alcohol. But when?
- Cambodia2 days ago
Students charged after tying white bows around Bangkok monuments