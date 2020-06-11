Crime
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Like a scene in an action movie, a man rode in on his jet ski, firing a gun in the air as around 300 other fisherman raided his illegal shellfish farm off the Phunphin coast in Surat Thani. Apparently fishermen have been at ‘Cockle Wars’ for a while, with some claiming ownership to parts of the Gulf of Thailand near the Phunphin coast. Legally, they don’t have that authority.
29 year old Santi Nuansaen, who shot his pistol at the raiders yesterday, had spent 2.2 million baht on cockles to invest in his breeding farm. Police charged him with discharging a firearm in a public place. Nuansaen also filed a complaint against the intruders.
It’s illegal to run private farms in public waters, but much of the time fishermen simply get away with it. Many fishermen build raised huts in the sea to keep watch and bamboo fences around the the cockle breeding farms to keep people out. There’s 1,000 of the these huts in Surat Thani, 80 of them in Phunphin. The Surat Thani governor says the sea around 5 kilometers off the coast is public, adding that small-scale fishermen can catch cockles.
The Royal Thai Navy plans to crack down on the illegal cockle farms by removing the huts and fences, but some fishermen are asking for time before they’re kicked out as they’ve invested a lot of money in the ‘illegal’ businesses.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Woman arrested for boyfriend’s stabbing death
Police in Bangkok have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her longtime boyfriend to death in Issan’s Khon Kaen province. Officers of the Crime Suppression Division and Khon Kaen’s Muang police station arrested Thanphicha Rodnongkheng at a rented house near Victory Monument last night.
28 year old Thanphicha, aka. “Mind”, was wanted on a warrant issued by the Khon Kaen Provincial Court for “assault leading to death”. Thanphicha’s boyfriend, 27 year old Manop Amthao, was found dead with stab wounds in their rented room in Khon Kaen’s Muang district on May 28. Thanphicha was nowhere to be found.
Investigators concluded the victim’s missing transgender girlfriend was the prime suspect, and obtained an arrest warrant. The hunt led them to Bangkok. Under interrogation, the suspect denied any involvement. Police were not convinced. Security cameras recorded Thanphicha carrying two black plastic bags and a shoulder bag, about 4:30am on May 27 as she walked along the streets away from where they stayed. She was spotted at 4 locations. They suspect the plastic bags contained bloodstained clothing, which she later discarded.
She is being returned, in custody, to Khon Kaen. The investigation is continuing.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Footage found of Ukrainian in suspected murder investigation
Police in the southern province of Surat Thani say they’ve found CCTV camera footage of a Ukrainian woman shortly before her death on Koh Samui. Authorities say the footage shows her on the same day she was reported missing. 32 year old Olha Frolova was found dead earlier this week in a case police suspect involves foul play.
Koh Samui police say that the route Olha took is “traceable” to the spot where her body was found. However they’re still unsure how she got there, since it’s a rural area with few security cameras. The body was recovered Sunday by a local mushroom picker, 2 weeks after her husband reported her missing.
The security footage, recorded at 1:08pm on May 25, shows Olha walking along a sparsely populated rural road in the Maret subdistrict of Koh Samui. Police said she had just returned a rental bike before setting out on foot. In the footage, she is wearing the same clothes that were found on her body.
The director of Koh Samui Hospital says said Olha’s body is currently undergoing a detailed autopsy at the Police Hospital in Bangkok. The results will take about 2 weeks. Koh Samui police say they believe she was murdered, as there were visible attempts to conceal her body. While they are treating her death as a homicide, no suspects have been named.
The investigation continues
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Husband, wife arrested after gold shop heist in southern Thailand
A husband and wife have been arrested for robbing a gold shop in southern Thailand, running off with necklaces valued at thousands of baht. They have a 2 year old son and the wife is 7 months pregnant with their next child. They told police that they needed money to support their family.
The couple re-enacted the gold shop heist for police on Wednesday. The incident happened at the Ritwan Gold Shop in Narathiwat on Monday. They pretended to be interested in buying necklaces at the gold shop in Narathiwat, near the Malaysian border, before grabbing them and driving off. Police say the couple also admitted to another gold shop heist from last month in Yi Ngo district.
After Monday’s robbery, the couple visited neighbouring districts before returning home that evening. Police seized 37,260 baht in cash from the couple.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
