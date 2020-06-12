Sections: Bangkok

The one that didn’t get away… a fish tale with a happy ending

A man has been joyfully reunited with his prized, and very valuable, fish after leaving it in a pink Bangkok taxi. The fish’s owner hailed cab 6880 from Chatuchak market but got out of the vehicle in the Klong Toei area, leaving his “Channa Barca” snakehead fish inside in a plastic bag.

The owner immediately contacted radio station JS 100, who posted online that the owner was desperate to get it back, as it was worth a small fortune. And it was a race against the clock, as the oxygen in the fish’s bag wouldn’t sustain it for long.

10 hours later the crisis was over, when the owner said the fish, of enormous sentimental value, which he calls “Nanna,” had been returned by a local. No mention was made of the local’s identity, but the taxi driver is often the hero in such stories.

Sanook reports that the so-called Barca Snakehead is one of the rarest and most beautiful fish in the world, and is only found in rivers in India’s Bengal and Assam and some parts of Bangladesh. While considered an excellent food fish, it’s much more prized for its stunning hues and speckled scales, and prices can range from 80,000 baht to hundreds of thousands.

SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

