Police dismantle online prostitution ring, arrest 10 in Thailand

Over 2,000 users linked to revived platform as police trace millions in illicit earnings

Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 4, 2025
Police dismantle online prostitution ring, arrest 10 in Thailand
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have dismantled an online prostitution ring operating through a prominent platform, arresting 10 women involved in the operation.

The raid took place at two locations, a condominium and an apartment, situated in the Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani districts. Legal action is being pursued against the platform administrators.

Yesterday, May 3, Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwpan, alongside Police Major General Wiwat Kamchamnarn and Police Major General Tinnakorn Rangmat, announced the results of Operation Love Nest, which resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects and the seizure of over 200,000 baht (US$6,035).

This operation was a continuation of efforts by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division and the Royal Thai Police to clamp down on the website fiwfans, which facilitated commercial sex work. Previously, administrators and several sex workers were apprehended.

Despite the crackdown, the cyber police received reports that the platform had resurfaced under a new URL, fwfans.com, retaining the same activities. Evidence was gathered, leading to a search of two locations: an apartment near Phra Nangklao Bridge in Nonthaburi and a condominium in Soi Phahonyothin 62 in Pathum Thani.

The operation culminated in the arrest of 10 people, including a Laotian national, and the confiscation of over 200,000 baht.

Piture courtesy of KhaoSod

During questioning, the suspects admitted to voluntary involvement in sex work, recruited by an agency to post images on the website. The platform functioned as an intermediary, connecting sex workers, including women and members of the LGBTQ community, with clients.

Earnings from these activities were shared according to agreed proportions. The workers rented rooms on a daily or monthly basis to conduct their business.

Over 2,000 people had registered as service providers and advertised on the site within two months. The illicit operations reportedly generated a turnover exceeding 10 million baht (US$301,750).

Charges have been filed for advertising or soliciting prostitution through public platforms. The police are coordinating with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to block the website, while further investigations are underway to apprehend remaining fugitives and trace financial routes to seize assets acquired through these illegal activities, reported KhaoSod.

Sunday, May 4, 2025
