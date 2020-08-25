Student activist arrested on charges from protesting | The Thaiger

Crime
Student activist arrested on charges from protesting
Police arrested a student while he protesting outside a market PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was visiting. The student Panupong Jadnok, known as Mike Rayong, was holding up a sign saying “1,000 rai sea reclamation. What will Rayong people get?”
Apparently Mike’s land reclamation protest didn’t have much to do with his arrest. He had an arrest warrant for his role in the August 10 protest at Thammasat University in Pathum Thani. The student was also arrested on August 8 for his role in the July 18 protest at Democracy Monument. Mike says his protest yesterday didn’t have anything to do with politics, he just wanted to question government officials about Rayong’s reclamation project.
A report from the Bangkok Post did not say that charges the student faces. In previous reports, protesters at the university rally may have violated Section 112 of criminal code, known as the lèse-majesté law, by offending the Thai Monarchy.
While many activists in the nation are speaking up about the political opinions by holding large protests and calling for democracy, police are investigating to see whether the protesters broke any laws and are issuing arrest warrants. Police say they are on the lookout to see if any protest leaders, who were previously arrested, are out violating their bail conditions by taking part in protests.
Police have also said they used a “electronic monitoring device” at a recent rally as a security precaution and it would only be used if the police noticed something suspicious. The Post did not go into detail about what exactly the equipment is.
With a mass pro-democracy protest planned for September 19, police are now training specialised crowd control units to prepare for the rally.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Police arrest truck driver carrying 140,000 meth pills
Police found around 140,000 methamphetamine pills hidden in a pickup truck at a checkpoint in Kanchanaburi, Central Thailand. Police arrested the driver, 49 year old Chen Sichan. The driver says he picked up the drugs from the Three Pagodas Pass, a Myanmar-Thailand border checkpoint, according to police. The drugs would be driven to a petrol station in Kanchanaburi town and Sichan would be paid 50,000 baht upon delivery. Police stopped the truck at a checkpoint down the road south of the Three Pagodas Pass. Military and police officers at the stop searched the truck and found 70 packages hidden in […]
Crime
Chon Buri pawn shop loses millions in fake gold scam
All that glitters is not necessarily gold. Owners of a Chon Buri gold shop learned the hard way, explaining to police that they’ve been tricked by a group of scammers pawning fake gold. Krit and Anadda Tianmai, owners of the Thong Tian Nid Gold Shop, say they lost more than 9 million baht. People, many who claimed they were construction workers needing the cash to pay workers on site, pawned chains that were about the same size and weight. When gold is pawned rather than sold, it is not cut into to determine if it is real. But due to […]
Central Thailand
3 motorbike riders die in road traffic accident in central Thailand
3 young motorbike riders have died in a road traffic accident in central Thailand. The accident took place in Suphanburi province and the deceased men have been named as 20 year old Ronnachai Wongsudin, 22 year old Warakorn Intharajorn, and 29 year old Apirak Phoreun. The first two victims died at the scene, while Apirak was rushed to Sriprajan Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Nation Thailand reports that the riders were part of the “Two-Wheel Lady” biker group and returning from a merit-making ceremony at a temple in neighbouring Sing Buri province. One witness says the riders […]
