Provincial governors ordered to follow up on Thais released from state quarantine | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Provincial governors ordered to follow up on Thais released from state quarantine
Thailand’s Interior Ministry has issued an order to provincial governors to follow up with repatriated Thais who return to their home provinces once released from state quarantine. The instruction comes after two women, recently returned from Dubai, tested positive several weeks after being released from quarantine. Both had returned to their home provinces of Loei and Chaiyaphum, in the north-east of the country. However, the government’s Covid-19 task force says the tests merely showed the women had antibodies for the virus in their systems and that they were most likely infected while still in Dubai.
Chatchai Phromlert, permanent secretary at the Interior Ministry, says the Bangkok Governor, and all provincial governors, must follow revised guidelines for repatriated Thai nationals once they have been released from state quarantine and returned home. Returnees who show any sign of illness are required to report immediately to a Ministry of Public Health Office. The country’s network of over 1 million health volunteers is also being mobilised to follow up with repatriated Thai nationals on a regular basis.
For now, there has been no mention of following up on returning expats, such as those holding work permits or married to Thai nationals. It’s understood however, that an app to track the movement of foreigners recently arrived from overseas is in the works. Any future foreign arrivals will most likely be required to use the app for a certain period of time after completing the 14-day quarantine.
World
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Hong Kong’s commerce chief, Edward Yau, says the Special Administrative Region is once again chatting to Thailand authorities, and Japan, regarding the possible formation of “travel bubbles”. The talks were suspended last month as Hong Kong battled a third wave ‘spike’ of the Covid-19 virus. Now, the idea of mutually beneficial travel agreements is back on the table, subject to a agreed testing procedures to screen travellers for the virus, in both directions. A report in the Bangkok Post says Yau made the announcement while speaking at a webinar hosted by the Hong Kong Productivity Council. He says that, while Hong […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
China admits skipping clinical trials in roll-out of Covid vaccine for high-risk groups
As Russian President Vladimir Putin trumpets the launch of the country’s Covid-19 vaccine, China says it’s been administering its own vaccine since late July, foregoing clinical trials. Officials in Beijing say healthcare workers and those employed in state-owned enterprises have been first to receive the vaccine, under what it calls “urgent use” protocols, according to a Nation Thailand report. The news comes as health officials around the world consider how much they should fast-track normal processes in order to get a Covid-19 vaccine to market as a matter of urgency. While some governments insist they will not cut corners in […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bali’s borders closed to international tourists the end of 2020
Planning a trip to Bali? Think again. Bali’s borders are closed for foreign tourists for the rest of the year. The Indonesian island was set to lift restrictions on September 11, but the Bali governor says it is still not safe to have people entering and leaving due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thailand has also pushed international tourist travel until at least 2021. The popular and Instagram famous tourist destination hit a low during the pandemic with a significant drop in flight to and from Bali along with empty hotels and restaurants. While the island needs to recover its tourism […]
