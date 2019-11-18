Soldiers intercept meth delivery in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Soldiers intercept meth delivery in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Authorities find it almost impossible to patrol the thousands of kilometres of highland border in northern Thailand
Soldiers in Chiang Mai, acting on a tip off, have seized about 380,000 methamphetamine pills at a border village, local media report. The drug haul was not big, considering many of the recent seizures amount to millions of methamphetamine tablets in a single shipment.
Acting on information from a border patrol network, three teams of soldiers were sent to Ban Arunothai village yesterday morning (Sunday). At about 5am, one team spotted about 10 men in civilian clothes approaching the village. The soldiers signalled for a search, but the men fled, leaving behind three fertiliser sacks containing about 380,000 meth pills. The soldiers are hunting the suspects in the area.
The northern border with Myanmar is almost impossible to patrol with the region north of the border one of the world’s largest ‘meth labs’ that use the remote area and canopies of dense tropical forest, and corrupt officials, to protect the billion dollar industry.
The general business plan is to move vast amounts of ‘meth’ pills south across the Thai border, for shipment to countries beyond. The cartels figure they will lose 5-10% of their shipments to drug detection whilst the other 90% evades detection and is successfully delivered. There appears to be no shortage of drug ‘mules’ who are attracted to the money on offer for their delivery services
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai
American arrested for sexually assaulting Chiang Mai school girls
FILE PHOTO
Chiang Mai police confirm they have arrested a 75 year old American pensioner who allegedly groped and sexually assaulted a Thai girl on her way home from school.
The man was already wanted on a warrant issued from September after an incident outside a school in August. The warrant was for the “forceful molestation of a child under the age of 15.” Police allege he’s responsible for many more assaults on children.
According to police, the man would go to a school in the afternoon when children were waiting at the gates for their parents to take them home.
Sanook report that he would grab children’s breasts and rub their private parts. One girl was left terrified as he melted into the crowd and got away. The girl’s parents filed a report and police gathered evidence that led to the warrant for the man’s arrest.
Sanook reports that the man has confessed to the latest offence. Police say he’s committed many such crimes, and when his victims complain he simply calms them down and moves on to the next one.
SOURCE: Sanook.com
Bangkok
Two Thai restaurants grab their second Michelin star – new guide 2019
Traditional Thai restaurants ‘R-Haan’ and southern-style ‘Sorn’ have each scored two Michelin Stars for 2020, while ‘Le Normandie’, ‘Mezzaluna’, and ‘Sühring’ held onto their two stars. Another 24 restaurants in Thailand received their first Michelin gongs.
The awards were announced at the launch of the 2020 Michelin Guide for Thailand, featuring award winning restaurants in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Phang-nga. It’s the third edition of the guide for the country.
Both R-Haan and Sorn received a Michelin Star last year, making their second star only a year later that much more impressive.
Twenty restaurants across the kingdom, which won a star last year, retained their awards, including Bo.lan, Canvas, Chim by Siam Wisdom, Elements, and many others, and 94 bagged the Bib Gourmand award, with 27 new entries including eight in Bangkok, 17 in Chiang Mai and two in Phang-nga.
“The ‘locavore’ movement, or the use of locally sourced ingredients, has become the true star of Thailand’s foodscape,” according to the Michelin Guide’s international director.
“The trend indicates Thailand’s rich diversity and high quality of local produce. In addition, we see the glorious rise of traditional Thai cuisine, as, for the first time globally, two traditional Thai restaurants, both promoted from one star, are on the Michelin Guide’s two star list.”
The 2019 Michelin Guide for Bangkok, Phuket and Phang-Nga is available HERE.
Cambodia
Still clearing the krathongs – post Loy Krathong
PHOTO: Krathongs being cleared out of a lake at Saphan Hin in Phuket – Newshawk Phuket
The clean up is still underway in many parts of Thailand following Monday’s Loy Krathong. ‘Favourite’ waterways are still being cleared of the pre-loved Krathong floats. The good news, authorities say there was a lot more natural products used in this years’ krathongs following a wide campaign to encourage Thais to stop using polystyrene and steel pins in their floating, floral masterpieces.
In Chiang Mai, krathongs are still being collected from the Ping River, four days after the end of the festival. In parts of Chiang Mai the festival ran until the end of Tuesday.
The Nakhon Chiang Mai Municipality says volunteers were helping municipal staff remove the left-over krathongs from the river. Krathongs made of recyclable materials were also being separated for use as fertiliser and garden mulch. It’s expected the cleanup will be completed today.
Chiang Mai authorities estimate some 40 tonnes of floated krathongs will be collected this year. But they note that this is a drop from the 70 tonnes collected a few years ago. They believe this is probably because of the ‘One family, one krathong’ promotion the government ran in the weeks before the annual festival.
Meanwhile, over the border, nearly 5 million people flocked to Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh during the three-day Water Festival holiday, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Tourism. The Khmer Times reports that the vast majority were Cambodians sprinkled with 31,446 foreigners.
SOURCES: The Nation | Bangkok Post
