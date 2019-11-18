Thailand and the US sign new defence treaty | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand and the US sign new defence treaty
This statement was issued by the US embassy in Bangkok following the signing of the treaty yesterday.
“It strengthens the special relationship with a focus on the long-term advancement of mutual interests and shared values while also promoting security cooperation capable of deterring or acting decisively to meet the shared challenges of the future.”
Thailand and the US have signed the defence treaty “to enable stability, prosperity and sustainability in the Indo-Pacific region in support of an inclusive and rules-based international order”.
According to The Nation, academics are criticising the new treaty saying that it reaffirms the US policy of putting defence, economic and other cooperation above democracy and human rights.
The Dean of the Faculty of Political Science at Ubonratchathani University, Titipol Phakdeewanich, skas the defence alliance demonstrated that the US government does not give any priority to democracy and human rights in Thailand.
“It shows that the US-Thai relationship is based on mutual interests related to defence, economic and other areas of cooperation rather than promoting democracy.”
He believes that both the EU and the US have compromised on democracy since Thailand held its general election in March, even though the military still exerts considerable influence over Thai politics.
Before the March 24 election, western powers would not fully engage with the former junta-backed government following the 2014 coup.
Addressing the suggestion that the US aimed to counter China’s influence over Thailand and ASEAN, Titipol said that was “unlikely to be the main objective because Thailand and the US have long cooperated on defence”.
“As demonstrated by a 65-year defence alliance, the United States and Thailand are stronger together,” the US embassy statement said.
“The alliance supports Thailand’s leadership role within ASEAN and other international security to advance mutual interests and reinforce the rules-based international order.”
The statement said that the two sides reaffirmed the importance of a defence treaty alliance for the 21st century.
“We note that defence ties complement all elements of our much broader relationship, including strong diplomatic, economic and cultural ties. We are committed to strengthening all of these important partnerships in order to achieve greater peace in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Crime
Child rape suspect caught after seven years on the run
PHOTO: Daily News
Police have arrested a man seven years after he evaded arrest for the alleged rape of a 12 year old girl in the western province of Kanchanaburi. 27 year old Kritsada Moraphad was finally caught at a shopping mall last Friday.
Officers say the man literally “went pale” when Crime Suppression Division officers showed him the warrant, according to Thai media. He’s accused of luring a girl from his village into dating him in June of 2012, then allegedly drugging and raping her.
The charges are “sexually abusing a girl under age 13; indecent assault on a girl under 15, depriving her of parental care and taking illicit drugs”.
The girl’s mother filed a complaint with local police after her daughter told her what happened.
The case was cold until CSD investigators learned that Kritsada was staying with a relative in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. They began watching him and arrested him at the shopping mall on Friday.
Kritsada is denying all charges. He claims he can’t remember what happened on the day in question because he was drunk. He told police that he remembered offering to take the girl to her house, and nothing after that.
He claims to have kicked his drug habit long ago. He’s been handed over to Kanchanaburi police for further questioning and processing of charges.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Daily News
Thai Life
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
It’s humid most of the year in Thailand. In the southern provinces during the ‘wet season’, it’s hot and humid all the time (May – November). You will sweat, a lot. Or in the case of ladies, you will perspire… or ‘glow’. Plenty of showers and common sense are your best advice. And drinking lots of water. You WILL get used to it after a month or so and probably never worry about it again. In the meantime, here’s the Top 10 ways to do something about it…
1. Drink plenty of water
Drink lots of (bottled) water. Don’t drink out of the taps, even in the fanciest of hotels. Drinking lots of water will keep you hydrated and help you avoid headache, nausea and dizziness. If you come from a cooler climate you will find yourself needing to drink at least twice as much as you did before.
Don’t be a hero, drink plenty of water. It’s very cheap at convenience stores or many hotels provide some drinking water for free each day.
2. You need more salt than usual
…but most Thai food has plenty of salt already. When sweating you lose a lot of salt in the form of sweat. Just eating a few Thai meals each day will provide you with all the salt you need. But the evils of adding extra salt aren’t quite as evil when living in Thailand. Drinks like Gatorade (there are other brands), will keep your salt and electrolyte levels up.
3. Wear loose fitting clothing made from natural fibres
Most of the time you’re only going to be wearing a single layer. Go for light colours and natural fabrics like cotton and linen. You will almost never wear a jacket or need a tie. Ladies, think ‘hot summer days’. Here’s your excuse to wear one of those outrageous tropical print shirts. But don’t feel too inclined to get your gear off – the Thai’s don’t appreciate TOO much skin – respect the local customs regarding skimpy clothing. Speaking of your clothes, beware closing the wardrobe door in the wet season. Without air circulation, after even less than a week, you’ll open to wardrobe doors to a sea of black mould. Just leave them open.
4. Exercise first thing in the morning or last thing at night
Don’t exercise in the middle of the day unless you’re insane. The heat of the day is best spent shopping, inside an air-conditioned office or as a siesta time. Go for a swim, take a nap. If you do need to be outside refer Item 3! All the running events (getting increasingly popular around Thailand) are held around 4 or 5 am. Get the idea? Take a bottle of water with you and drink more than you might usually drink during your exercise.
5. Wear a hat
Hats can be fashionable but in Thailand they’re also very functional. A hat will stop sweat dripping down your face and prevents the sun hitting you directly on your head, face or eyes. Sunglasses are also very important to protect your eyes from damaging UV. They also tell your brain that it’s not quite as bright as it actually is. Shade, generally, is worth pursuing as standing out in the sun, at any time, can really drain your energy and dehydrate you faster. Although the sun light isn’t particularly intense, it is hot, hot, hot when added to the humidity level.
6. Take your time – sabai, sabai
There’s no need to rush – adjust to a slower pace. Do what the locals do. Thais rarely rush around and tend to manage their pace to the levels of the heat and humidity. Rushing around will just heat up your body temperature and expose your body to heat-stress. Sabai, sabai (relax!)
7. Avoid air-conditioning, if you can
OK, it’s hot, we get it, but AC will likely cause your body even more stress if you spend all day in an air-conditioned room. Seek out cool places, sure, but try a fan, sitting in a cool breeze or under a tree. AC will really dry your air passages and your skin. For sleeping turn on the AC for an hour before you go to bed then use the ceiling fan (or a floor fan) for the rest of the night. Very few locals, even expats, will use AC for sleeping.
8. When in Rome, do as the Romans do
When it Thailand, watch the locals. They’re not running around the streets in the middle of the day and enjoy many showers during the day as well. Turn down the hot water when you head to the shower. Many Thais don’t even have hot water connected to their shower. Why bother? Especially if you live in the southern areas where the running water is quite warm, like the tropicals seas. A cold-water shower a few times a day will help keep you cool and refreshed. After showering it’s a good precaution to use some talcum powder in the ‘nether regions’ as sweat build-up and bacteria will thrive in a humid climate, sometime leading to rashes and itching. Nasty!
9. Mop up the sweat
You will sweat. Your body needs to sweat to help maintain your body temperature. A damp towel carried around in a plastic bag will be a perfect way to wipe your face, neck or hands from time to time. Some of us perspire more than others but there’s no problem in mopping up the perspiration from time to time – you’re not the only one sweating you know.
10. Eat healthy, light food
Lighter, less stodgy food is going to make your body work less to digest and keep you feeling a lot cooler and refreshed. Local fresh fruit and salads should be included in a humid-climate diet. Some of the Thai spicy dishes can be quite light as well but maybe keep off the heavier curries until the evening. Coconut water is available everywhere, cheap and very refreshing. You also have the prefect excuse for an ice-cream too!
Thailand
Sexually transmitted dengue case reported in Spain
A senior Thai medical official is passing on information that it is possible to contract dengue fever through sexual contact after Spanish authorities reported a 41 year old patient was found to have contracted the disease from his homosexual partner.
Deputy governor of the Department of Disease Control says that it was possible for dengue to be contracted through sexual intercourse as the virus falls in the same group as Zika. The Spanish man reportedly developed dengue fever despite never visiting any area prone to the disease (usually tropical regions). Authorities in Madrid said the man’s partner had been infected by the virus during a visit to Cuba.
Confirmed reports say scientists found out only a year and half ago that the virus could live in human semen, after a traveller was examined upon returning from Thailand.
Dengue fever is mainly contracted from the Aedes mosquito. Those infected suffer from high fever, body aches and pains, and sometimes stomach ache or diarrhoea, symptoms similar to influenza.
“However, patients should not buy medicine without a doctor’s prescription as some medicines like ibuprofen and aspirin can cause internal organs to bleed easily,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Disease Control
“Those who suffer from high fever for more than two days must see a doctor. Besides, while the fever is decreasing, if there are symptoms like depression, anorexia, stomach ache, restless hands, cold feet, rapid and light pulse, nasal cavity bleeding or vomiting of blood, patients must be sent to a hospital as soon as possible as there could be a risk to their life.”
The spokesperson said to prevent dengue, breeding places of the Aedes mosquito should be eliminated. He said public health volunteers could play a crucial role by encouraging and instructing local people to eliminate breeding places of mosquitoes so as to prevent dengue.
Here are 10 reliable ways to prevent contracting Dengue Fever.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
PHOTO: Spokesperson for Department of Disease Control, Asadang Ruayajin – The Nation
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Phuket hotels slashing the price of rooms
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
Soldiers intercept meth delivery in Chiang Mai
Thailand and the US sign new defence treaty
Pattaya man wins 12 million baht in lottery
Child rape suspect caught after seven years on the run
More rare and endangered species found in southern Thailand
Cyber police nail Facebook ‘fake job’ hackers
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Two killed, granddaughter wounded, in southern Thailand drive-by shooting
Bank clerk sacked for allegedly stealing millions, bank reimburses customer
French tourist dies taking selfie in Koh Samui – VIDEO
American arrested for sexually assaulting Chiang Mai school girls
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
Police raid Sukhumvit ‘hookah’ establishment, seize barakus
Police confirm death of American ex-fugitive Bart Helmus
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Thai Life21 hours ago
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
- Bangkok1 day ago
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
- Expats4 days ago
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
- Bangkok2 days ago
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
- Bangkok2 days ago
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
- Bangkok1 day ago
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand’s beaches now more expensive than European resorts – report
- Bangkok2 days ago
Two Thai restaurants grab their second Michelin star – new guide 2019