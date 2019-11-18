The ‘flat-earth’ business is going global. Ummm, hang on… | The Thaiger

World
The ‘flat-earth’ business is going global. Ummm, hang on…
PHOTO: ‘Earthrise’ taken by Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders in December 1968 – NASA
Last week saw the running of the third annual Flat Earth International Conference, held in suburban Dallas, Texas. The conference attracted around 600 die-hard flat-earthers – people that actually believe that the earth isn’t spherical, it’s a flat plate floating in space. Actually many of the adherents believe that ‘space’ and even gravity don’t exist either.
Conferences in the past have been in Raleigh and Denver. Brazil, Britain and Italy have also held flat-Earth conventions this year.
The flat-earth ‘business’ is starting to become a ‘thing’, with some YouTubers making a very profitable living out of making videos full of conspiracies and ‘evidence’ of a flat world, that attract millions of views.
A YouGov survey of more than 8,000 American adults last year indicated that as many as 1 in 6 Americans are not “entirely certain the world is round”. And a 2019 Datafolha Institute survey of 2,000+ Brazilians showed only 7% of people reject the concept of a flat earth.
Back in Dallas speakers were finishing off their PowerPoint presentations with topics… “Space is Fake” and “Testing The Moon: A Globe Lie Perspective.”
On a clear day, and if you’re flying very high, up around 40,000 feet, the curvature of the Earth can be seen from your seat in a conventional jet. When the Concorde was flying it was the one common theme all passengers remarked about – that you can see the curvature of the horizon. But the people attending the conference in Dallas, many of them who flew on a plane to get there, think it’s all fake.
Modern flat Earth societies are organisations that promote the belief that the Earth is flat rather than a globe. Such groups date from the middle of the 20th century. Some adherents are serious and some are not. Those who are serious are often motivated by pseudoscience or conspiracy theories.
Flat Earth advocates, like David Weiss claim, without evidence, there are millions of closet flat-earthers, including Hollywood A-listers, commercial airline pilots and scientists. Ever since David tried and failed to find proof the Earth is a sphere four years ago, he’s believed, with passion, that our world is not only flat but stationary.
Several more scientifically-minded entrepreneurs have set up funds to debunk this flat-earth nonsense. Some flat-earthers asserted they will have to have a mission to the ‘edge’ of the flat earth (aka. Antarctica) so they can prove their claims. They have been offered millions to venture to the ‘edge’ but no flat-earthers have taken the money to complete an expedition to ‘prove’ the world is a flat plate.
Mike Hughes, a self-confessed daredevil and flat-Earth supporter, used a homebuilt manned-rocket in an attempt to see for himself if the Earth is flat on March 24, 2018. His scrap metal rocket was estimated to have cost $20,000. He used a mobile home as a custom launchpad managed to climb 1,875 feet (571 metres).
Hughes strapped himself inside, launched, but ended up with a hard landing with the crafts’ parachutes deploying successfully but not working very well because of the low-altitude reached. The rocketeer was not seriously injured and continues to maintain his flat Earth beliefs. He claims that real evidence will come with “larger rockets”. Mike would have had to reach a height of around 10-15 kilometres to see the curvature of the earth.
According to flat-earthers, the ‘reality’, is that the flat ‘earth plate’, sun, moon and stars are contained in a “Truman Show”-like dome. Photos of the Earth from space, (you can monitor some satellite feeds 24/7 on the internet), photos of ‘earth rising’ taken from Apollo missions to the moon, Astronaut testimony, daily pics from the International Space Station, 6th grade science experiments with clocks and sun-dials… etc. All a conspiracy, all doctored ‘evidence’. Or Photoshopped.
According to the organiser of the Dallas conference, Robbie Davidson, the mainstream flat-earth community believes that space does not exist, the world sits still and the moon landing was faked. Most believe the planet is a circular disk with Antarctica acting as an ice wall barrier around the edge. Gravity, apparently, is also an ‘illusion’ according to many of the flat-earth adherents.
It has actually been known that the Earth was round since the time of the ancient Greeks. Pythagoras reasoned that if the Moon was round, then the Earth must be round as well. After that, sometime between 500 BC and 430 BC, a Greek called Anaxagoras determined the true cause of solar and lunar eclipses – and then the shape of the Earth’s shadow on the Moon during a lunar eclipse was also used as evidence that the Earth was round.
Around 350 BC, Aristotle declared that the Earth was a sphere (based on observations he made about which constellations you could see in the sky as you travelled further and further away from the equator) and during the next hundred years or so, Aristarchus and Eratosthenes actually measured the size of the Earth.
Many flat-earthers at the conference, not content with just one ludicrous conspiracy theory, usually believe many of the other conspiracy theories still floating around the dark corners of the internet as well. At Dallas there were also plenty of of anti-vaxxers, 9/11 ‘truthers’, Illuminati subscribers, ‘the-moon-landing-was-fake’ believers, the British Royal Family, the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds ‘run the world’.
Robbie Davidson says “they’re all in on it!”
Earlier this year, YouTube started burying a lot of flat earth videos that made ‘outrageous claims’ and reduced recommendations of “borderline content”.
But new flat-earth content keeps attracting millions of clicks on YouTube and new postings often go viral.
The flat-earthers have made NASA their ‘bad guy’ and claim they’re in on the conspiracy. You can read NASA’s commentary about the actual shape of the earth HERE.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand and the US sign new defence treaty
This statement was issued by the US embassy in Bangkok following the signing of the treaty yesterday.
“It strengthens the special relationship with a focus on the long-term advancement of mutual interests and shared values while also promoting security cooperation capable of deterring or acting decisively to meet the shared challenges of the future.”
Thailand and the US have signed the defence treaty “to enable stability, prosperity and sustainability in the Indo-Pacific region in support of an inclusive and rules-based international order”.
According to The Nation, academics are criticising the new treaty saying that it reaffirms the US policy of putting defence, economic and other cooperation above democracy and human rights.
The Dean of the Faculty of Political Science at Ubonratchathani University, Titipol Phakdeewanich, skas the defence alliance demonstrated that the US government does not give any priority to democracy and human rights in Thailand.
“It shows that the US-Thai relationship is based on mutual interests related to defence, economic and other areas of cooperation rather than promoting democracy.”
He believes that both the EU and the US have compromised on democracy since Thailand held its general election in March, even though the military still exerts considerable influence over Thai politics.
Before the March 24 election, western powers would not fully engage with the former junta-backed government following the 2014 coup.
Addressing the suggestion that the US aimed to counter China’s influence over Thailand and ASEAN, Titipol said that was “unlikely to be the main objective because Thailand and the US have long cooperated on defence”.
“As demonstrated by a 65-year defence alliance, the United States and Thailand are stronger together,” the US embassy statement said.
“The alliance supports Thailand’s leadership role within ASEAN and other international security to advance mutual interests and reinforce the rules-based international order.”
The statement said that the two sides reaffirmed the importance of a defence treaty alliance for the 21st century.
“We note that defence ties complement all elements of our much broader relationship, including strong diplomatic, economic and cultural ties. We are committed to strengthening all of these important partnerships in order to achieve greater peace in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Sexually transmitted dengue case reported in Spain
A senior Thai medical official is passing on information that it is possible to contract dengue fever through sexual contact after Spanish authorities reported a 41 year old patient was found to have contracted the disease from his homosexual partner.
Deputy governor of the Department of Disease Control says that it was possible for dengue to be contracted through sexual intercourse as the virus falls in the same group as Zika. The Spanish man reportedly developed dengue fever despite never visiting any area prone to the disease (usually tropical regions). Authorities in Madrid said the man’s partner had been infected by the virus during a visit to Cuba.
Confirmed reports say scientists found out only a year and half ago that the virus could live in human semen, after a traveller was examined upon returning from Thailand.
Dengue fever is mainly contracted from the Aedes mosquito. Those infected suffer from high fever, body aches and pains, and sometimes stomach ache or diarrhoea, symptoms similar to influenza.
“However, patients should not buy medicine without a doctor’s prescription as some medicines like ibuprofen and aspirin can cause internal organs to bleed easily,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Disease Control
“Those who suffer from high fever for more than two days must see a doctor. Besides, while the fever is decreasing, if there are symptoms like depression, anorexia, stomach ache, restless hands, cold feet, rapid and light pulse, nasal cavity bleeding or vomiting of blood, patients must be sent to a hospital as soon as possible as there could be a risk to their life.”
The spokesperson said to prevent dengue, breeding places of the Aedes mosquito should be eliminated. He said public health volunteers could play a crucial role by encouraging and instructing local people to eliminate breeding places of mosquitoes so as to prevent dengue.
Here are 10 reliable ways to prevent contracting Dengue Fever.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
PHOTO: Spokesperson for Department of Disease Control, Asadang Ruayajin – The Nation
Economy
Thailand ranks in top five economies for salary increases
PHOTO: iglu
A report in Thailand Business News says Thailand is among the top five countries in the world for salary increases. The Annual Salary Trends Report, carried out by ECA (Employment Conditions Abroad) International, looked at salary trends for 60 countries and forecasts a 2020 salary increase of 4.1% for Thailand, up from 3.9% this year.
In general, Asian nations are topping the list, ranking in the top five around the world, according to the report.
Lee Quane, Asia’s Regional Director at ECA International says Thailand sits alongside Vietnam in the top five as a result of both countries’ bourgeoning economies.
“Workers in Vietnam and Thailand will both see further increases to their salaries as the nominal salaries expected to be given by employers stay well ahead of the low levels of inflation that these countries will see in 2020. This has been a long-term trend for both countries, as productivity continues to grow, and inflation is controlled.”
Some of the other top performers…
Singapore
The real salary increase in Singapore has dropped slightly from last year but is forecast to be 3% above inflation in 2020, placing it in 11th place. Singapore sits above Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan and Quane says the country’s low level of inflation along with a limited labour and talent supply due to immigration restrictions means salary increases will remain high.
China
The real salary increase in China is forecast to remain above the global and regional average at 3.6%.
India
Sitting at the top of the table is India, which has long been the case when compared to other Asian nations, but India now also dominates in the global index, with its real salary increase at 5.4%. Quane says this is four times as high as that of Hong Kong and warns that such increases may not be sustainable.
Not all Asian nations are experiencing increases in average salaries however, with Pakistan, Malaysia and Hong Kong among others all seeing a decrease or only a marginal increase in average salaries.
Malaysia
A significant drop in the average salary is expected for Malaysian workers, meaning it drops out of the top 10.
Hong Kong
In a city rocked by regular and often violent protests taking place since June, Hong Kong employees can expect to only see a real salary increase of 1.4% as a result of inflation.
“Despite nominal salary increases staying at 4.0% next year, the predicted drop in inflation from 3.0% to 2.6% implies that employees in Hong Kong will see a slightly better overall salary increase in real terms this year.”
Pakistan
The only Asia-Pacific country predicted to experience a decrease in real salary, Quane says rocketing inflation and a depreciating currency means Pakistan’s employees can expect to be worse off in 2020.
SOURCE: Thailand-Business-News.com
