image
image
image
image
Connect with us

Crime

Social media users help track down 2 kidnapped children in Bangkok

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 min ago

 on 

Social media users help track down 2 kidnapped children in Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook / Home News - Thai TV Social
    • follow us in feedly

A man is in police custody in Bangkok after social media users helped track down 2 children allegedly kidnapped in the capital. A 7 year old boy, named only as “B”, and an 8 year old unnamed girl, were visiting a shopping mall in the Phra Khanong district, close to their home, at the time of the incident. According to a Thai Residents report, they are familiar with the mall as they frequently visit it with their grandmother.

When they failed to return home after the mall had closed, the boy’s father, named only as Viroj, went to file a police report. While officers reviewed security camera footage from the mall, Viroj also posted on social media, appealing to anyone who might have seen the children.

He was subsequently contacted by a Facebook user who had seen the boy and girl in Soi Charansanitwong 34 and had bought them food as they seemed hungry and tired. At the time, this person had not yet seen the social media appeal in relation to the missing children. Shortly after, another social media user came forward to say he had seen both children near the Navy Club on Napralan Road.

Police subsequently found the missing children near the Supreme Court, in the Sanam Luang district of the capital. The children were spotted walking in the company of a man, who was immediately arrested. He has since been named as 27 year old Chaiyo Charoenwai, and is being held at Chana Songkhram Police Station. Since his arrest, the suspect’s stepmother has come forward to claim he suffers from mental health issues and would not have intended to harm the children.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | Komchadluek

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Bangkok

No illegal gambling dens are in Bangkok, deputy PM claims

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

By

No illegal gambling dens are in Bangkok, deputy PM claims | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Following Covid-19 cases linked to illegal gambling dens in Chon Buri and Rayong as well as a nationwide crackdown on gambling, deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan is assuring the public that there are no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok as some worry that the unlawful gatherings could potentially spread the virus.

Gambling is illegal and police are “on top of it,” Prawit told Thai media reporters. He didn’t mention last week’s transfer of a Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers for alleged negligence of duty following a gambling den raid in Bangkok’s Laksi area.

Following Prawit’s statement, social media users criticised his claims that no illegal gambling dens exist in Bangkok.

“How can he say this? If you live in Bangkok, you know where there are places to gamble”

Police in Chon Buri and Rayong might not have been “on top of it” either. The police chiefs in both provinces are being investigated after infections were reportedly linked to illegal gambling dens.

A cluster of Covid-19 cases are linked to an alleged illegal gambling den in Rayong and a patient who worked at the venue has since died. The provincial police chief Papatdet Katephan was transferred following the outbreak.

Chon Buri police chief Prakarn Prachong was also transferred to an inactive post after reports that a Covid-19 patient had visited gambling dens in both Chon Buri and Rayong.

The national police chief, Suwat Jangyodsuk, ordered a crackdown on gambling to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after the outbreak at a Rayong gambling den.

Bangkok is classified as a “red zone” under maximum control to prevent the spread of the coronavirus with more stringent restrictions in hotspot areas.

SOURCES: Thai Visa| Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

No dine-in service at Bangkok restaurants after 9pm

Avatar

Published

18 hours ago

on

Monday, January 4, 2021

By

No dine-in service at Bangkok restaurants after 9pm | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World (May 2020)

Bangkok officials announced a ban on dine-in services at restaurants after 7pm, but PM Prayut Chan-o-cha quickly changed the order to allow people to eat at the restaurants until 9pm, saying an earlier-hour ban would have a negative impact on the restaurant owners and the economy.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration had announced this morning that restaurants in the capital would only be able to offer dine-in services from 6am to 7pm. Takeaway orders would be allowed after 7pm and alcohol would be banned during all operating hours. The new measures were supposed to start tomorrow.

Prayut changed the order this afternoon to allow restaurants to offer dine-in services for an additional 2 hours. He did not mention any changes to the BMA’s ban on alcohol.

Restaurant owners also need to arrange tables and dining space in line with the disease control measures and social-distancing practices. Prayut says if the restaurants do not follow disease control measures, then the eateries will be fined and forced to close.

Bangkok and 27 other provinces are currently classified as the “Red Zone” which is the highest risk of the Covid-19 outbreak. Conditions and measures will vary by province due to the situation of different areas across the country.

The order of a total ban on dining in restaurants has been discussed among all parties concerned in recent days and is eventually announced today.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Facebook: Work Point Today

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Latest details of Covid restrictions and locations in Thailand | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

19 hours ago

on

Monday, January 4, 2021

By

Latest details of Covid restrictions and locations in Thailand | VIDEO | The Thaiger

UPDATE: From tomorrow (Tuesday), restaurants will be required to close to in-dining customers, from 7pm to 6am.

 

Restrictions are now in place, as of midnight last night, as the latest mitigations against Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak. The outbreak, which kicked off on December 20 last year, has now reached most of Thailand’s provinces, some more affected than others, and that is reflected in the latest round of restrictions.

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued the latest round of restrictions last night that have now been announced in the Royal Gazette.

The new restrictions are applied to 28 red zone provinces, including Bangkok.

Here’s a list of the red zone provinces. The list could be updated at any time.

Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Singburi, Suphanburi, Tak and Trat.

Schools are now closed, both public and private, except for online learning, charities, public services with permission from provincial governors and small schools with no more than 120 students.

Also banned are meetings, seminars, banquets, and food handouts, except where they are carried out or permitted by provincial authorities.

Private businesses are being asked to establish work from home options for employees or to stagger hours.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand7 days ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand News Today | &#8216;Digital Nomad&#8217; visa, &#8216;Property&#8217; visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

The smog returns to Bangkok | The Thaiger
Air Pollution3 weeks ago

The smog returns to Bangkok

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending