Ban on Children’s Day activities in 28 “code red” provinces

The government’s Covid-19 task force has banned 28 Thai provinces, currently colour-coded “red” as a result of their case numbers, from holding any activities to celebrate Children’s Day on January 9. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, is also calling on 11 “code orange” provinces, and 38 “yellow” provinces, to avoid holding activities to mark the day. He says doing so could put children at risk.

Following a resurgence in Covid-19 in 54 provinces in Thailand, the CCSA has colour-coded each province according to case numbers and the disease prevention measures put in place. The 28 provinces most severely-affected and designated as “red” are Tak, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Lopburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Suphanburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Trat, Rayong, Chumphon, Ranong and Bangkok.

Dr. Taweesin has also said he expects the number of cases nationwide to increase, as a result of inter-provincial travel over the New Year holiday period. The government has so far backed off from introducing a second national lockdown, leaving restrictions at the discretion of provincial governors.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand