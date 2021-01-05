Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Ban on Children’s Day activities in 28 “code red” provinces
The government’s Covid-19 task force has banned 28 Thai provinces, currently colour-coded “red” as a result of their case numbers, from holding any activities to celebrate Children’s Day on January 9. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, is also calling on 11 “code orange” provinces, and 38 “yellow” provinces, to avoid holding activities to mark the day. He says doing so could put children at risk.
Following a resurgence in Covid-19 in 54 provinces in Thailand, the CCSA has colour-coded each province according to case numbers and the disease prevention measures put in place. The 28 provinces most severely-affected and designated as “red” are Tak, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Lopburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Suphanburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Trat, Rayong, Chumphon, Ranong and Bangkok.
Dr. Taweesin has also said he expects the number of cases nationwide to increase, as a result of inter-provincial travel over the New Year holiday period. The government has so far backed off from introducing a second national lockdown, leaving restrictions at the discretion of provincial governors.
Public health official urges Bangkokians to eat at home
People in Bangkok should eat at home as much as possible to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to the director-general of the Department of Health. While there is now a ban on dine-in service from 9pm to 6am in Bangkok, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanacharoencha says people should still eat a home during the day. He says the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is to not eat out at all.
“Everyone was at risk right now. The overnight ban of 9pm to 6am at restaurants in Bangkok was a good thing but best of all was not to eat out at all. If people really have to go to a restaurant, they should not linger on the premises, just eat and go. Takeout was better than eating in also.”
With more people eating at home and ordering meals, he also called for all food delivery staff to wear masks at all times.
“We need a heightened awareness of Covid transmission at this time because the situation is not normal anymore.”
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
5 coastal provinces including Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat are under “total lockdown.” This means people cannot travel in or out of those provinces unless it is necessary. Deputy PM Satit Pitutacha says if the strict travel restrictions are not in place, then the Covid-19 outbreak could become “chaos.”
Satit made a post on Facebook saying the stringent measure will definitely impact the economy and people’s lives in the areas, but this tough measure is believed to suppress the spread of the virus effectively and rapidly before the situation turns worse. He added that he would like to thank PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the CCSA for approving the proposal from the Ministry of Public Health.
“If we do not use a strong measure, we cannot stop the spread and it will become chaos. It is time to make a decision right now. I would like to ask for understandings from the public about why we need to do this. I am open to all comments and critics that may come after this.”
However, PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha insists not to use the word ‘lockdown’ but the total ban on travelling is to elevate the protective measures and screening to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.
The CCSA reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases in the 5 coastal provinces today.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Facebook
Officials in virus-hit Samut Sakhon put out urgent call for second field hospital
A local official in the central province of Samut Sakhon is pleading for a second field hospital to contain the spread of Covid-19. The province is at the epicentre of a resurgence in the virus, since Thailand’s first local case in months was detected in a fish market in the Muang district last month. Since then, the virus has spread to 54 provinces.
While a field hospital is already operating at the scene of the original outbreak, provincial official Wuttiphong Suphakawanich says an additional 3,000 – 4,000 beds are needed to prevent the virus from spreading further. According to a Nation Thailand report, Wuttiphong has called on local businesses with over 7,000 factories to help equip a second field hospital, adding that Samut Sakhon cannot wait for central government to provide a budget.
It’s understood some of the supplies urgently needed include tents, mattresses, blankets, as well as temporary bathroom facilities that can be put together within a matter of days.
