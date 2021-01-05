image
image
image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Ban on Children’s Day activities in 28 “code red” provinces

Maya Taylor

Published 

42 mins ago

 on 

Ban on Children’s Day activities in 28 “code red” provinces | The Thaiger
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha celebrating Children's Day in a pre-Covid world. PHOTO: Thai PBS World
    • follow us in feedly

The government’s Covid-19 task force has banned 28 Thai provinces, currently colour-coded “red” as a result of their case numbers, from holding any activities to celebrate Children’s Day on January 9. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, is also calling on 11 “code orange” provinces, and 38 “yellow” provinces, to avoid holding activities to mark the day. He says doing so could put children at risk.

Following a resurgence in Covid-19 in 54 provinces in Thailand, the CCSA has colour-coded each province according to case numbers and the disease prevention measures put in place. The 28 provinces most severely-affected and designated as “red” are Tak, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Lopburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Suphanburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Trat, Rayong, Chumphon, Ranong and Bangkok.

Dr. Taweesin has also said he expects the number of cases nationwide to increase, as a result of inter-provincial travel over the New Year holiday period. The government has so far backed off from introducing a second national lockdown, leaving restrictions at the discretion of provincial governors.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Max Schaelchli

    Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 11:22 am

    You are distributing fake news because some red provinces are not severely hit… Prachuap Khiri Khan has only 1 case
    The 28 provinces most severely-affected and designated as “red”

    Please correct your statement

    Reply
    • Avatar

      The Thaiger

      Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 11:48 am

      Prachuap Khiri Khan has been designated a red zone by the Thai government, not The Thaiger. We’re just reporting the news.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Public health official urges Bangkokians to eat at home

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

By

Public health official urges Bangkokians to eat at home | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MOPH

People in Bangkok should eat at home as much as possible to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to the director-general of the Department of Health. While there is now a ban on dine-in service from 9pm to 6am in Bangkok, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanacharoencha says people should still eat a home during the day. He says the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is to not eat out at all.

“Everyone was at risk right now. The overnight ban of 9pm to 6am at restaurants in Bangkok was a good thing but best of all was not to eat out at all. If people really have to go to a restaurant, they should not linger on the premises, just eat and go. Takeout was better than eating in also.”

With more people eating at home and ordering meals, he also called for all food delivery staff to wear masks at all times.

“We need a heightened awareness of Covid transmission at this time because the situation is not normal anymore.”

SOURCE: Thai Visa

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out

Avatar

Published

56 mins ago

on

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

By

5 coastal provinces in &#8220;total lockdown,&#8221; no travel in or out | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

5 coastal provinces including Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat are under “total lockdown.” This means people cannot travel in or out of those provinces unless it is necessary. Deputy PM Satit Pitutacha says if the strict travel restrictions are not in place, then the Covid-19 outbreak could become “chaos.”

Satit made a post on Facebook saying the stringent measure will definitely impact the economy and people’s lives in the areas, but this tough measure is believed to suppress the spread of the virus effectively and rapidly before the situation turns worse. He added that he would like to thank PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the CCSA for approving the proposal from the Ministry of Public Health.

“If we do not use a strong measure, we cannot stop the spread and it will become chaos. It is time to make a decision right now. I would like to ask for understandings from the public about why we need to do this. I am open to all comments and critics that may come after this.”

However, PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha insists not to use the word ‘lockdown’ but the total ban on travelling is to elevate the protective measures and screening to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.

The CCSA reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases in the 5 coastal provinces today.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Facebook

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Officials in virus-hit Samut Sakhon put out urgent call for second field hospital

Maya Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

By

Officials in virus-hit Samut Sakhon put out urgent call for second field hospital | The Thaiger
PHOTO: National News Bureau of Thailand

A local official in the central province of Samut Sakhon is pleading for a second field hospital to contain the spread of Covid-19. The province is at the epicentre of a resurgence in the virus, since Thailand’s first local case in months was detected in a fish market in the Muang district last month. Since then, the virus has spread to 54 provinces.

While a field hospital is already operating at the scene of the original outbreak, provincial official Wuttiphong Suphakawanich says an additional 3,000 – 4,000 beds are needed to prevent the virus from spreading further. According to a Nation Thailand report, Wuttiphong has called on local businesses with over 7,000 factories to help equip a second field hospital, adding that Samut Sakhon cannot wait for central government to provide a budget.

It’s understood some of the supplies urgently needed include tents, mattresses, blankets, as well as temporary bathroom facilities that can be put together within a matter of days.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand7 days ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand News Today | &#8216;Digital Nomad&#8217; visa, &#8216;Property&#8217; visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

The smog returns to Bangkok | The Thaiger
Air Pollution3 weeks ago

The smog returns to Bangkok

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending