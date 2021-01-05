Public health official urges Bangkokians to eat at home | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Public health official urges Bangkokians to eat at home
People in Bangkok should eat at home as much as possible to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to the director-general of the Department of Health. While there is now a ban on dine-in service from 9pm to 6am in Bangkok, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanacharoencha says people should still eat a home during the day. He says the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is to not eat out at all.
“Everyone was at risk right now. The overnight ban of 9pm to 6am at restaurants in Bangkok was a good thing but best of all was not to eat out at all. If people really have to go to a restaurant, they should not linger on the premises, just eat and go. Takeout was better than eating in also.”
With more people eating at home and ordering meals, he also called for all food delivery staff to wear masks at all times.
“We need a heightened awareness of Covid transmission at this time because the situation is not normal anymore.”
Crime
Social media users help track down 2 kidnapped children in Bangkok
A man is in police custody in Bangkok after social media users helped track down 2 children allegedly kidnapped in the capital. A 7 year old boy, named only as “B”, and an 8 year old unnamed girl, were visiting a shopping mall in the Phra Khanong district, close to their home, at the time of the incident. According to a Thai Residents report, they are familiar with the mall as they frequently visit it with their grandmother.
When they failed to return home after the mall had closed, the boy’s father, named only as Viroj, went to file a police report. While officers reviewed security camera footage from the mall, Viroj also posted on social media, appealing to anyone who might have seen the children.
He was subsequently contacted by a Facebook user who had seen the boy and girl in Soi Charansanitwong 34 and had bought them food as they seemed hungry and tired. At the time, this person had not yet seen the social media appeal in relation to the missing children. Shortly after, another social media user came forward to say he had seen both children near the Navy Club on Napralan Road.
Police subsequently found the missing children near the Supreme Court, in the Sanam Luang district of the capital. The children were spotted walking in the company of a man, who was immediately arrested. He has since been named as 27 year old Chaiyo Charoenwai, and is being held at Chana Songkhram Police Station. Since his arrest, the suspect’s stepmother has come forward to claim he suffers from mental health issues and would not have intended to harm the children.
Bangkok
No illegal gambling dens are in Bangkok, deputy PM claims
Following Covid-19 cases linked to illegal gambling dens in Chon Buri and Rayong as well as a nationwide crackdown on gambling, deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan is assuring the public that there are no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok as some worry that the unlawful gatherings could potentially spread the virus.
Gambling is illegal and police are “on top of it,” Prawit told Thai media reporters. He didn’t mention last week’s transfer of a Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers for alleged negligence of duty following a gambling den raid in Bangkok’s Laksi area.
Following Prawit’s statement, social media users criticised his claims that no illegal gambling dens exist in Bangkok.
“How can he say this? If you live in Bangkok, you know where there are places to gamble”
Police in Chon Buri and Rayong might not have been “on top of it” either. The police chiefs in both provinces are being investigated after infections were reportedly linked to illegal gambling dens.
A cluster of Covid-19 cases are linked to an alleged illegal gambling den in Rayong and a patient who worked at the venue has since died. The provincial police chief Papatdet Katephan was transferred following the outbreak.
Chon Buri police chief Prakarn Prachong was also transferred to an inactive post after reports that a Covid-19 patient had visited gambling dens in both Chon Buri and Rayong.
The national police chief, Suwat Jangyodsuk, ordered a crackdown on gambling to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after the outbreak at a Rayong gambling den.
Bangkok is classified as a “red zone” under maximum control to prevent the spread of the coronavirus with more stringent restrictions in hotspot areas.
SOURCES: Thai Visa| Bangkok Post
Bangkok
No dine-in service at Bangkok restaurants after 9pm
Bangkok officials announced a ban on dine-in services at restaurants after 7pm, but PM Prayut Chan-o-cha quickly changed the order to allow people to eat at the restaurants until 9pm, saying an earlier-hour ban would have a negative impact on the restaurant owners and the economy.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration had announced this morning that restaurants in the capital would only be able to offer dine-in services from 6am to 7pm. Takeaway orders would be allowed after 7pm and alcohol would be banned during all operating hours. The new measures were supposed to start tomorrow.
Prayut changed the order this afternoon to allow restaurants to offer dine-in services for an additional 2 hours. He did not mention any changes to the BMA’s ban on alcohol.
Restaurant owners also need to arrange tables and dining space in line with the disease control measures and social-distancing practices. Prayut says if the restaurants do not follow disease control measures, then the eateries will be fined and forced to close.
Bangkok and 27 other provinces are currently classified as the “Red Zone” which is the highest risk of the Covid-19 outbreak. Conditions and measures will vary by province due to the situation of different areas across the country.
The order of a total ban on dining in restaurants has been discussed among all parties concerned in recent days and is eventually announced today.
