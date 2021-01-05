Public health official urges Bangkokians to eat at home | The Thaiger

People in Bangkok should eat at home as much as possible to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to the director-general of the Department of Health. While there is now a ban on dine-in service from 9pm to 6am in Bangkok, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanacharoencha says people should still eat a home during the day. He says the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is to not eat out at all.

“Everyone was at risk right now. The overnight ban of 9pm to 6am at restaurants in Bangkok was a good thing but best of all was not to eat out at all. If people really have to go to a restaurant, they should not linger on the premises, just eat and go. Takeout was better than eating in also.”

With more people eating at home and ordering meals, he also called for all food delivery staff to wear masks at all times.

“We need a heightened awareness of Covid transmission at this time because the situation is not normal anymore.”

