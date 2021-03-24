Ratsadon protester to stay in jail after court denies bail | Thaiger

Crime
Ratsadon protester to stay in jail after court denies bail
A member of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group is staying in jail as his requests to be released on bail are being denied by Thailand’s Criminal Court. 30 year old Chukiat “Justin” Saengwong, was charged with lese majeste, inciting unrest, and breaking the Emergency Decree while taking part in protests.
Police are accusing Chukiat of placing a paper with offensive words on a portrait of Thailand’s King in front of the Supreme Court in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district. They say he was caught on CCTV, which then showed protesters allegedly setting fire to the portrait. When police asked them to stop, they allegedly threw bottles, and other projectiles.
Now, an MP applied for Chukiat’s release on bail by using his position, valued at 1.1 million baht, as security, but was denied. The court’s reasoning is that he may do the same thing again, if he is released. Protests are starting again today over the detainment and arrest of such demonstrators demanding they be released. The Ratsadon group announced its plans to rally today on the Facebook page of The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group, with organisers pledging to ensure the safety of participants.
“March 24, 2021 bring your bags and tie your shoelaces. There will be a rally stage this time and of course rally speeches. Security will be ensured for all participants. Keep an eye out for further updates (on the planned protest]) #March24Mob #End112 #FreeOurFriends.”
At least 33 people were injured at a rally in the capital on Saturday when police deployed rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannon in an attempt to disperse protesters. Reporters and police officers were among the injured, with one reporter having to be hospitalised for a head scan after allegedly being hit by a rubber bullet.
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand has issued a statement condemning the shooting of reporters at protests over the weekend. Saturday night’s protest, around the Sanam Luang area of the capital, ended with at least 33 people injured, including 3 reporters.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
25 people may face charges over the death of Thai model after a Bangkok party
At least 25 people may face charges related to the death of a Thai model known as a “pretty.” Wichayaporn “Wawa” Wisetsombat died last month after working as a hostess at a private house party in Bangkok. Medical examiners say the 33 year old had methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy and diazepam in her system.
Wawa died at a hospital after working at party at a luxury home in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area. She had been hired to serve drinks. In a previous report by the Bangkok Post, doctors said she died from respiratory and blood system failure.
Investigators are still gathering evidence before issuing the summonses and arrest warrants for the 25 people suspected of being linked to the model’s death, according to the deputy metropolitan police commissioner Jiraphat Phoomjit. He adds that they will also be charged with violating the Emergency Decree.
Many so-called “pretties” work as hostesses at parties that often involve alcohol, drugs and sex work. Some work at promotional events like auto shows. One pretty who spoke to Thai media last month, said that the parties are even categorised depending if drugs or sex are involved, or if the job is just entertainment.
Abuse and danger of the Thai model entertainment industry was brought to light back in 2019 when another model was found dead in the lobby of a Bangkok condominium. 25 year old Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpipha died from “extreme alcohol intoxication,” according to an autopsy report. 6 people were found guilty for involvement in her death.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
7 people arrested for allegedly trafficking 8 million methamphetamine pills
7 people were arrested for allegedly trafficking a large quantity of methamphetamine pills. Police say they followed a suspicious vehicle to a warehouse in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. Officers searched the vehicle and say they seized 8 million methamphetamine pills.
The suspects allegedly told police that they were transferring the drugs to the warehouse and that they were each hired at around 10,000 baht to 20,000 baht to carry the pills from Chiang Rai down to the warehouse in Pathum Thani. The methamphetamine would then be distributed in Bangkok and to provinces in the South, police say.
Police suspect the operation is tied to a major drug network in the North. They are launching an investigation.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Activists try to call off auction for cats confiscated in drug trafficking raid
With pedigree cats worth tens of thousands of baht up for auction by the Narcotics Control Board after being seized in a suspected drug network raid, animal rights activists in Thailand are calling on officials to suspend the auction.
The cats, 5 Scottish Folds and a Bengal, were seized last week along with 35 million baht in assets suspected of being linked to a major drug network in Rayong. Police suspect the cats were used to launder money. Scottish Folds can cost 30,000 baht to 60,000 baht while Bengals can cost 46,000 baht to 92,000 baht.
Auctioning off confiscated property is a common practice in law enforcement, but the plans to auction off the cats has drawn criticism from animal rights activists, particularly Thai Animal Guardians Association. The founder of the association says many are not happy that the cats are being treated like the other assets seized by officers.
When news of the confiscated cats first broke out, Thai Animal Guardians Association and the Voice Foundation offered to look after the cats. The association is now calling on the public to write letters to the chief of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, asking for the auction to be called off.
Since the cats are considered confiscated assets, the cats cannot be transferred without court approval, according to director of Narcotics Control Office Region 2, Pornthip Chaempong.
Police say the cats belong to the wife of a suspect who is currently in custody and she has been on the run for the past couple months. The cats are now being looked after by the suspect’s relatives, Pornthip says. If the relatives can prove that the cats were not purchased using money earned through the illicit drug trade, then the cats will not be auctioned off.
“The ONCB has given the relatives 15 days to provide information about the origin of the six cats and they will be able to take them over permanently if officials find that the cats were not acquired under criminal dealings.”
The auction date and starting price for the cats will be set next month. Pornthip says the 6 cats will be auctioned off together.
“ONCB wants to sell them as one lot, so they are not separated.”
Posted by โรเจอร์ โลหนันทน์ on Monday, March 22, 2021
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Reuters
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Ratsadon protester to stay in jail after court denies bail
CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok
Bangkok sets rules for a dry Songkran, large events must submit a plan
“We Travel Together” plan to boost domestic tourism expanded
Tom yum goong to be nominated for UNESCO cultural heritage list
25 people may face charges over the death of Thai model after a Bangkok party
Professor blasts university officials for removal of “trash” art installations
Burmese anti-coup demonstrators plan silent protest after 7 year old girl killed
Another pro-democracy protest confirmed for Bangkok today
Airlines in Thailand push for July reopening and quicker roll out of vaccinations for employees
Rohingya refugee camp fire leaves at least 11 dead in Bangladesh
Krabi officials hunting motocross drivers who rode bikes in historic cave – VIDEO
Committee tasked with resolving Karen land row to hold first meeting tomorrow
Sorry, not sorry: Myanmar’s military says it’s sad about killings, but won’t stop crackdown
Thailand News Today | Samui and Phuket request 1 million vaccines, Covid update | March 23
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Top Buddhist organisation in Myanmar stops activities to protest military violence
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
North Korea severs ties with Malaysia over “unpardonable” US extradition
Investigation underway after 77 migrants allegedly contract Covid-19 at Thai immigration centres
Pattaya bar owners waiting for CCSA to allow later closing hours
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thai Life1 day ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Opinion3 days ago
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
- Opinion3 days ago
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
- Thailand3 days ago
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
- Bangkok3 days ago
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
- Crime2 days ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Bangkok1 day ago
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
- Crime1 day ago
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO