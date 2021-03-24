CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok | Thaiger

69 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,381 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,346 coronavirus infections and 92 deaths. Most of the cases were found in Bangkok, according to the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foriegn Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.

“This is the first time that the number of cases found in Bangkok are higher than the number of cases found in Samut Sakhon province. To put that in numbers, in Samut Sakhon, we have 9 cases recorded for today while in Bangkok it was 43.”

The Covid-19 situation is stable in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in the recent wave of infections, Natapanu says, crediting the strict disease control measures for containing the virus.

Out of the 69 cases reported today, 44 were local transmissions in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Tak and Pathum Thani. 17 were reported in active case finding in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and Pathum Thani. The other 8 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.

Yesterday, the CCSA reported 401 new Covid-19 cases, with the majority of infections linked to immigrant detention centres in Bangkok. Since March 11, a total of 393 people at the detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19.

SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand

