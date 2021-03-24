CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok
69 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,381 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,346 coronavirus infections and 92 deaths. Most of the cases were found in Bangkok, according to the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foriegn Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
“This is the first time that the number of cases found in Bangkok are higher than the number of cases found in Samut Sakhon province. To put that in numbers, in Samut Sakhon, we have 9 cases recorded for today while in Bangkok it was 43.”
The Covid-19 situation is stable in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in the recent wave of infections, Natapanu says, crediting the strict disease control measures for containing the virus.
Out of the 69 cases reported today, 44 were local transmissions in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Tak and Pathum Thani. 17 were reported in active case finding in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and Pathum Thani. The other 8 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
Yesterday, the CCSA reported 401 new Covid-19 cases, with the majority of infections linked to immigrant detention centres in Bangkok. Since March 11, a total of 393 people at the detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Songkran
Bangkok sets rules for a dry Songkran, large events must submit a plan
It’s going to be another dry Songkran in Bangkok. No water gun flights. No buckets of water poured on passersby. City officials say strict measures will be in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the holiday, which was extended and now stretches from April 10 to 15.
While water splashing is banned, Songkran’s traditional activities, like religious ceremonies and paying respect to elders, is still allowed, but under strict guidelines. Under new measures by the city’s communicable disease committee, large events with more than 100 people will need to submit a plan outlining disease control measures. Events drawing in more than 300 people will need permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Large events need to be in an open area with good ventilation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Any activities involving large groups of people that involve close contact or “disorder,” like water flights and foam parties, are not allowed, according to Nation Thailand.
Nation Thailand also reports that event organisers should avoid catering or hosting long meals.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
25 people may face charges over the death of Thai model after a Bangkok party
At least 25 people may face charges related to the death of a Thai model known as a “pretty.” Wichayaporn “Wawa” Wisetsombat died last month after working as a hostess at a private house party in Bangkok. Medical examiners say the 33 year old had methamphetamine, ketamine, ecstasy and diazepam in her system.
Wawa died at a hospital after working at party at a luxury home in Bangkok’s Chatuchak area. She had been hired to serve drinks. In a previous report by the Bangkok Post, doctors said she died from respiratory and blood system failure.
Investigators are still gathering evidence before issuing the summonses and arrest warrants for the 25 people suspected of being linked to the model’s death, according to the deputy metropolitan police commissioner Jiraphat Phoomjit. He adds that they will also be charged with violating the Emergency Decree.
Many so-called “pretties” work as hostesses at parties that often involve alcohol, drugs and sex work. Some work at promotional events like auto shows. One pretty who spoke to Thai media last month, said that the parties are even categorised depending if drugs or sex are involved, or if the job is just entertainment.
Abuse and danger of the Thai model entertainment industry was brought to light back in 2019 when another model was found dead in the lobby of a Bangkok condominium. 25 year old Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpipha died from “extreme alcohol intoxication,” according to an autopsy report. 6 people were found guilty for involvement in her death.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Protests
Another pro-democracy protest confirmed for Bangkok today
The pro-democracy Ratsadon group has announced another anti-government protest to be held in Bangkok today. News of the rally was posted on the Facebook page of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group, with organisers pledging to ensure the safety of participants.
“March 24, 2021 bring your bags and tie your shoelaces. There will be a rally stage this time and of course rally speeches. Security will be ensured for all participants. Keep an eye out for further updates (on the planned protest]) #March24Mob #End112 #FreeOurFriends.”
At least 33 people were injured at a rally in the capital on Saturday when police deployed rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannon in an attempt to disperse protesters. Reporters and police officers were among the injured, with one reporter having to be hospitalised for a head scan after allegedly being hit by a rubber bullet.
The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the group Resistant Citizen held another rally at around 5pm outside the Supreme Court on Ratchadamnoen Avenue, in Bangkok. Protesters were calling for the release of suspects currently held on lèse majesté charges, who have had their bail requests denied multiple times. The 11 detainees include Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Chai-amorn “Ammy The Bottom Blues” Kaewwiboonpan, Jatupat “Pai Dao Din” Boonpattararaksa, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul.
Thanakrit Chit-arirat from the Justice Ministry says Parit has now been moved from Bangkok Remand Prison to a facility in the central province of Pathum Thani, where he will carry out his 15 days’ sentence for contempt of court. The activist was sentenced after he tried to read out a statement at the end of a court hearing, in which he declared his intention to go on hunger strike.
The Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, has ordered that Parit be examined by a doctor each morning while he is on hunger strike. Although he is not eating food, it’s understood the protest leader is drinking milk and taking electrolytes.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
CCSA Update: 69 new Covid-19 cases, most in Bangkok
Bangkok sets rules for a dry Songkran, large events must submit a plan
“We Travel Together” plan to boost domestic tourism expanded
Tom yum goong to be nominated for UNESCO cultural heritage list
25 people may face charges over the death of Thai model after a Bangkok party
Professor blasts university officials for removal of “trash” art installations
Burmese anti-coup demonstrators plan silent protest after 7 year old girl killed
Another pro-democracy protest confirmed for Bangkok today
Airlines in Thailand push for July reopening and quicker roll out of vaccinations for employees
Rohingya refugee camp fire leaves at least 11 dead in Bangladesh
Krabi officials hunting motocross drivers who rode bikes in historic cave – VIDEO
Committee tasked with resolving Karen land row to hold first meeting tomorrow
Sorry, not sorry: Myanmar’s military says it’s sad about killings, but won’t stop crackdown
Thailand News Today | Samui and Phuket request 1 million vaccines, Covid update | March 23
400 illegal migrants test positive for Covid-19- UPDATE
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Detained protest leaders taken out of their cells at 2am for Covid-19 testing, Justice Ministry says
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Top Buddhist organisation in Myanmar stops activities to protest military violence
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
North Korea severs ties with Malaysia over “unpardonable” US extradition
Investigation underway after 77 migrants allegedly contract Covid-19 at Thai immigration centres
Pattaya bar owners waiting for CCSA to allow later closing hours
Teen drowns in swamp during Thai boy scout challenge
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thai Life1 day ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Opinion3 days ago
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
- Thailand3 days ago
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
- Opinion3 days ago
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
- Bangkok3 days ago
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
- Crime2 days ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Bangkok1 day ago
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
- Crime1 day ago
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO