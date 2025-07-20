Raids uncover 7.2 million baht in unsafe electrical goods across Thailand

Bright Choomanee18 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 20, 2025
The premises of three companies involved in selling substandard electrical products online were raided, resulting in the seizure of goods valued at over 7 million baht.

Thitiphat Chotidechachainan, the leader of a Ministry of Industry working group, oversaw the inspections after reports indicated the storage of goods lacking certification from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI).

The first location inspected was a warehouse in CTT Salaya Park, Nakhon Pathom, operated by TT-One Technology Co Ltd, which marketed its products through 21 online outlets.

Officials from TISI and the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT) joined the raid, confiscating a variety of items including power sockets, extension cords, power banks, air fryers, and fans. These products were found to be uncertified, with most being imports from China.

A subsequent inspection occurred at a retail site on Phutthamonthon Sai 3 in Bangkok’s Bang Kae district, owned by NTP Electronic 2019 Co Ltd, which managed three online shops under the brand name Onesam.

The raid followed earlier tests and customer complaints that revealed the brand’s products did not comply with Thai national safety standards. Additional substandard items, such as power chargers and extension cord sets, were uncovered.

The investigation revealed that Onesam products were imported from China by MGT Intercorporation Co Ltd. A search of its premises in Nakhon Pathom also uncovered uncertified electrical goods.

Officials reported that the confiscated items from the three companies totaled approximately 7.2 million baht (US$222,222) in value. The companies have been instructed to remove the uncertified and substandard products from their online platforms. Legal proceedings are underway for offences that could result in fines and/or imprisonment, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, on February 7, police raided a warehouse in Samut Sakhon linked to a Chinese investor for producing counterfeit laundry detergent and unauthorized LED bulbs. During the operation, officials confiscated production equipment and detained 13 illegal workers.

