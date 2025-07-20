Toyota Camry fire on Sirat Expressway swiftly extinguished in Bangkok

Blaze adds chaos to capital’s already congested afternoon commute

Picture courtesy of Fire & Rescue Thailand via JS100Radio X

Firefighters swiftly responded to a car fire on Sirat Expressway in Bangkok yesterday afternoon when a grey Toyota Camry caught fire. The incident, believed to be caused by an engine malfunction, resulted in no injuries or fatalities.

The fire erupted at 5.06pm near the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning in the Phaya Thai district. The 199 emergency hotline was alerted, and fire and rescue teams from Phaya Thai, Dusit, and the expressway rescue unit were dispatched. A single fire engine was sent to the location.

Picture courtesy of สายตรงข่าวร้อน Facebook

Upon reaching the scene, responders found the car engulfed in flames. Using fire extinguishers and a water hose, they managed to control the blaze within 10 minutes. However, the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Officials initially suspect the fire was caused by an engine failure. The charred vehicle was removed from the expressway to avoid further incidents, while the investigation continues to determine the precise cause, reported Bangkok Post.

May be an image of fire

In similar news, commuters faced a harrowing ordeal when a car erupted in flames on one of Bangkok’s major thoroughfares, plunging rush hour into chaos and gridlock.

At 8.44pm on June 27, the Phra Ram Radio Centre received urgent calls about a vehicle fire near Vibhavadi Rangsit Soi 22 in the Chom Phon area of Chatuchak district. Emergency crews from the Suthisan Fire and Rescue Station were quickly dispatched, navigating through heavy traffic with sirens blaring.

The blaze broke out in the far-right inbound lane of Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, where responders discovered a silver Toyota sedan with Bangkok plates (ฌส 921) completely engulfed in flames.

Eyewitnesses recalled dense black smoke rising into the night sky as the flames consumed the vehicle. “It was like a scene straight out of an action movie,” one driver remarked. Emergency crews acted quickly, moving fast to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading or causing additional harm.

