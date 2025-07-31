Trang police raid drug gang after murder linked to 33 year old

Trang police, alongside Region 9 officers, conducted raids at nine locations across Trang and Phatthalung provinces, targeting a drug gang linked to the murder of 33 year old Taweechai. The case involves his wife, who reportedly received significant funds in her bank account.

The incident began with the discovery of Taweechai’s body, buried in a wooded area behind Hua Khao Temple. Two 17 year olds were arrested, with one confessing to shooting Taweechai and assisting in burying his body. Police investigations led to the arrest of 34 year old Sathaporn, suspected of hiring the teenagers for the murder.

Yesterday, July 30, at 5am, Police Colonel Ratthakorn Phakdiwanit, along with Deputy Police Lieutenant Colonel Methee Phinyoprakarn and other officers, executed the search warrants.

The raids resulted in the arrest of 34 year old Teerasak, based on a warrant issued by the Trang Provincial Court on July 9. The arrest took place in a rented house in Na To Ming subdistrict, Mueang district, Trang province, with four additional suspects detained for questioning.

Investigations revealed that Taweechai and his wife, 29 year old Prakaithip, were hired by Anuchai and Komjak to guard two million methamphetamine pills in Nakhon Pathom province.

When a group stole the drugs and demanded a 2 million baht (US$61,125) ransom, Taweechai sought funds from Anuchai and Komjak. Despite paying the ransom, the drugs were not returned, leading the pair to suspect Taweechai of embezzlement.

Lured back to Trang to settle the debt, Taweechai was picked up by Sathaporn and Teerasak, who attempted to extort the missing money. When Taweechai insisted on his innocence, he was allegedly handed over to the two teenagers who executed him and buried his body.

Further police investigations revealed that Taweechai had expressed suspicion regarding his wife and a close friend over the missing money, reported KhaoSod.

A bank account check confirmed a transfer of 1 million baht (US$30,570), after which both women fled, as did Anuchai and Komjak, who are believed to have crossed into a neighbouring country. Both men have a history of drug-related offences in Krabi, Trang, and Phatthalung provinces.