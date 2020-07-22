Connect with us

Crime

“Priceless” ancient manuscripts vanish from university, feared stolen and sold

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

&#8220;Priceless&#8221; ancient manuscripts vanish from university, feared stolen and sold | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Southeast Asia Library Group
    • follow us in feedly

“Hundreds” of priceless historical manuscripts have been stolen from the Arts and Cultural Centre of the Nakhon Si Thammarat Rabhabhat University. A senior monk said the ancient folding-book paper manuscripts, known as “samut khoi”, contained stories and drawings featuring local history, traditions and culture, and might have been stolen and sold to people unaware that they belonged to the university.

The university’s rector has been suspended from duty by the university council. He says the books were stolen from the Arts and Cultural Centre more than 10 years ago, before he became rector.

He denies any involvement in the theft and says his suspension was related to the administration of the university and various complaints brought against him. He has filed a petition for justice with the Nakhon Si Thammarat Administrative Court.

The rector says he set up a committee to investigate the theft, filed a police report and asked the Department of Investigation to help with the investigation.

A public plea has been made for anyone who has what they believe might be one or more of the manuscripts to return them to the university. A centre has been set up by the university to accept the returned books.

A senior monk who helped establish the centre says anyone who returns any one of the missing books will not face legal action, as it’s quite possible they were not aware it was stolen .

On July 19, one of the missing manuscripts was returned to the university centre via a Buddhist centre in Bangkok.The next day, 3 large boxes containing more of the missing books arrived at the centre by post from the northeastern Khon Kaen province. They’re being kept at the Nakhon Si Thammarat Museum unopened, pending examination.

The monk said more are expected to be returned from Phetchaburi, Lampang and Rayong provinces, but didn’t elabourate.

The university’s acting rector says he expects the investigation to be completed in 30 days. A number of witnesses have already been investigated.

He believes insiders were involved in the theft.

The university’s assistant rector, acting as director of the Arts and Cultural Centre, said the centre has been closed for forensic examination.

He says he reported the disappearance of 309 historical works, but did not reveal how many such books were kept at the centre.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thai Life

6 escaped buffalo rescued by Buddhist nun

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

6 escaped buffalo rescued by Buddhist nun | The Thaiger
PHOTO: tnews.co.th

6 buffalo who broke loose from a Bangkok slaughterhouse and onto city streets this morning will be saved by a nun who owns a farm for rescued farm animals. Phakjira Hatthakitchamroen, who owns Punissarapab Farm in the western province of Ratchaburi, is collecting funds to buy the animals from the slaughterhouse in the Srinagarindra area. They were spotted wandering On Nut Road next to zipping cars in a series of clips and photos that went viral online earlier today. “We eat their kids and meat, and they help us till the earth but they have no place to live. It’s […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Bangkok police seize fake drugs, cosmetics, supplements in factory raid

Jack Burton

Published

8 hours ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

Bangkok police seize fake drugs, cosmetics, supplements in factory raid | The Thaiger
PHOTO: mcot.net

Police and officers of the Food and Drug Administration seized 119 items made using hazardous substances and sporting fake labels in a raid on an illegal factory near Bangkok’s Pratunam intersection. The products were valued at 200,000 baht. The FDA reported the production of illegal healthcare products, which led police to Tofu Skincare based in the capitol’s Ratchathewi district. The confiscated goods included 58 drugs, 14 cosmetics and 47 dietary supplements, and the company stands charged with violating the Medicine Act, Herbal Products Act, Cosmetic Act and Food Act. The FDA’s deputy secretary-general says the products came from different countries […]

Continue Reading

Expats

Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe

The Thaiger

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Police Colonel Kritsana Pattanacharoen - Line.me

Officers from an immigration office near Bangkok have been “suspended” after a Facebook video showed an immigration official asking for money to help “speed up his visa process”. The cation read… “This is real, such a shame, when will the cheating stop”. “Thailand is good, foreigners get Visas to work in the country. They go to the Nonthaburi Immigration for the application. The papers were submitted and the officer told the foreigner that if he wanted the application to be completed fast then it would cost 20,000 baht. The officer then put the money in his pocket.” “Nonthaburi Immigration should […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending