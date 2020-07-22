6 escaped buffalo rescued by Buddhist nun

6 buffalo who broke loose from a Bangkok slaughterhouse and onto city streets this morning will be saved by a nun who owns a farm for rescued farm animals. Phakjira Hatthakitchamroen, who owns Punissarapab Farm in the western province of Ratchaburi, is collecting funds to buy the animals from the slaughterhouse in the Srinagarindra area. They were spotted wandering On Nut Road next to zipping cars in a series of clips and photos that went viral online earlier today.
“We eat their kids and meat, and they help us till the earth but they have no place to live. It’s not fair to the buffalo. Farmers aren’t even keeping buffalo nowadays. I’m telling you, in 3 years we will see no more buffalo.”
The 6 buffalo will set Phakrija back about 290,000 baht. The nun says she’s received 30,000 baht in donations so far, borrowed 150,000 baht from a friend, and put down 10,000 baht of her own money as a deposit.
Saving animals from slaughter is regarded as a merit-making act by many Buddhists.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
quick, somebody call PETA!
If they were ships without crew adrift at sea the nun could have claimed them as salvage.
I consider buffalo roaming without master on the road as ships at sea.
The nun should claim them as salvage, otherwise say finders keepers.
I think the nun should question the price the slaughter house wants.
I don't believe a buffalo is worth nearly B30000. And one of them is quite small.
Can Buddhist nuns put curses on people like witches can? If so that be the solution. Threaten the slaughter house with a Buddhist curse.