6 escaped buffalo rescued by Buddhist nun

Sections: BangkokThai Life

6 buffalo who broke loose from a Bangkok slaughterhouse and onto city streets this morning will be saved by a nun who owns a farm for rescued farm animals.  Phakjira Hatthakitchamroen, who owns Punissarapab Farm in the western province of Ratchaburi, is collecting funds to buy the animals from the slaughterhouse in the Srinagarindra area. They were spotted wandering On Nut Road next to zipping cars in a series of clips and photos that went viral online earlier today.

“We eat their kids and meat, and they help us till the earth but they have no place to live. It’s not fair to the buffalo. Farmers aren’t even keeping buffalo nowadays. I’m telling you, in 3 years we will see no more buffalo.”

The 6 buffalo will set Phakrija back about 290,000 baht. The nun says she’s received 30,000 baht in donations so far, borrowed 150,000 baht from a friend, and put down 10,000 baht of her own money as a deposit.

Saving animals from slaughter is regarded as a merit-making act by many Buddhists.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

This post was last modified on July 22, 2020 6:10 pm

Share
Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

View Comments

  • If they were ships without crew adrift at sea the nun could have claimed them as salvage.
    I consider buffalo roaming without master on the road as ships at sea.
    The nun should claim them as salvage, otherwise say finders keepers.
    I think the nun should question the price the slaughter house wants.
    I don't believe a buffalo is worth nearly B30000. And one of them is quite small.
    Can Buddhist nuns put curses on people like witches can? If so that be the solution. Threaten the slaughter house with a Buddhist curse.

Leave a Comment
Published by
Jack Burton
July 22, 2020 5:01 pm

Recent News

Cập nhật tình hình COVID-19 tại Việt Nam (Ngày T4 22/7): Ghi nhận 12 ca nhiễm nCoV mới. Tổng số ca nhiễm toàn quốc là 408 người

Tính tới 18h ngày 22/7, Bộ Y tế ghi nhận thêm 12 ca nhiễm nCoV…

July 22, 2020

ตรวจหวยลาว 22 กรกฎาคม 2563 หวยลาว 22/7/63

ตรวจหวยลาว 22 กรกฎาคม 2563 หวยลาว 22/7/63 ตรวจหวยลาว 22/2/63 หวยลาว 20 กรกฎาคม 2563 หวยพัฒนา 22 กรกฎาคม…

July 22, 2020

“Priceless” ancient manuscripts vanish from university, feared stolen and sold

"Hundreds" of priceless historical manuscripts have been stolen from the Arts and Cultural Centre of…

July 22, 2020

อั้ม พัชราภา ปล้นเงินครึ่งแสน เอ ศุภชัย รอก่อนพี่จะเอาคืน!

อั้ม พัชราภา ปล้นเงินครึ่งแสน เอ ศุภชัย รอก่อนพี่จะเอาคืน! ถือเป็นคู่สุดซี้ตลอดกาล สำหรับเอ ศุภชัย ผู้จัดการคนดัง และซุปตาร์ตัวแม่อย่าง อั้ม พัชราภา ที่มักจะเห็นทั้งคู่ชอบแซว ชอบแฉเรื่องราวขำๆ ให้เห็นผ่านสื่ออยู่ตลอด แถมอยู่ด้วยกันทีไรก็มีแต่เรื่องฮาๆ ตลอด…

July 22, 2020

เฮนเดอร์สัน รับรางวัล “หัวใจสำคัญของสโมสรลิเวอร์พูล” ก่อนชูถ้วยคืนนี้

จอร์แดน เฮนเดอร์สัน ยอดมิดฟิลด์กัปตันทีมของ หงส์แดง ลิเวอร์พูล ได้รับรางวัล "หัวใจสำคัญของสโมสรลิเวอร์พูล" ที่เว็บไซต์ เดอะ แอนฟิลด์ แร็ป เป็นผู้จัดตั้งให้ ซึ่งก่อนที่คืนนี้ ทัพเร้ดแมชชีน จะทำการลงฟาดแข้งพบกับ…

July 22, 2020

ป.ป.ช. ชี้มูล ยิ่งลักษณ์-สุรนันทน์-นิวัฒน์ธำรง อนุมัติโครงการ 240 ล้าน

ป.ป.ช. ชี้มูลความผิด ยิ่งลักษณ์ ชินวัตร, สุรนันทน์ เวชชาชีวะ และนิวัฒน์ธำรง บุญทรงไพศาล อนุมัติ คดี “โครงการ Roadshow สร้างอนาคตไทย Thailand 2020”…

July 22, 2020