Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid

Published: 09:10, 08 December 2024
Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid
Picture courtesy of Pongpat Wongyala

Five individuals were apprehended by police in Pathum Thani‘s Lam Luk Ka district, where a significant cache of 6.4 million methamphetamine pills was discovered, poised for distribution to southern regions.

The arrest, which took place at approximately 4pm yesterday, December 7, involved four men and one woman. The operation was conducted by narcotics suppression officers at a residence within the Pruksa 17 housing estate in tambon Lad Sawai. Upon entry, police discovered the methamphetamine pills, commonly referred to as speed pills, meticulously packaged for distribution.

According to Police Major General Adit Charoensawat, commander of the Narcotics Suppression Division 3, the drugs are believed to have been smuggled from the northern part of the country, temporarily stored in Pathum Thani before their intended delivery to the south. The suspects had been residing in the rented property for three months, during which they allegedly operated their illicit trade.

“The suspects had previously been incarcerated for drug-related offences and resumed their illegal activities upon release.”

One suspect provided insight into the logistics of their operation, revealing that he transported the drugs by vehicle to Ang Thong province. After the drugs were loaded onto the vehicle, he returned to the rented house in Pathum Thani. There, the group reportedly packaged the pills for dispatch to buyers, primarily targeting the southern markets, reported Bangkok Post.

During the raid, police discovered additional packages of speed pills within the vehicle parked at the property, further confirming the extent of the operation.

Police found packed speed pills on the vehicle parked at the rented house. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

In related news, police in Thailand apprehended suspects in possession of over 5 million methamphetamine tablets intended for distribution within Bangkok’s central areas.

The operation, which reflects the government’s intensified efforts to eradicate drug trafficking in Thailand, also resulted in the seizure of three mobile phones. The suspects were detained and are set to face legal proceedings.

