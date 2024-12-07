Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire

Photo via KhaoSod

A parked car’s unexpected explosion after sitting idle for over a week nearly set an entire house ablaze.

The incident occurred yesterday, December 6 at 6.30pm in Ban Suan, Mueang Chon Buri district. The intense fire destroyed the vehicle and cracked the house’s glass windows due to the explosion’s force.

Advertisements

Police, led by Siwakorn Chanthamenchai from the Chon Buri Police Station, quickly responded to the fire report.

Firefighters from the Ban Suan Municipality, with three fire trucks, and rescue teams from the Thammaratsamee Manirat Foundation were also deployed to the scene.

The fire took more than 20 minutes to extinguish, leaving behind only the metal frames of the vehicles.

Upon arrival, responders found a two-storey townhouse engulfed in flames. A brown Mitsubishi Pajero was burning fiercely. In addition, an unidentified motorcycle parked nearby was also consumed by the fire.

The owner of the house and vehicles, 48 year old Natthanicha recounted the terrifying experience. At the time of the explosion, she was not home, having stepped out to feed a dog in a nearby alley.

Advertisements

She heard a loud explosion and rushed back to find neighbours shouting about the fire. On reaching the house, she saw her car in flames, followed by more explosions.

Natthanicha revealed that there were no modifications or sound systems installed in the car. She previously used the car about a week ago and parked it since, reported KhaoSod.

Assessing the exact damage costs is currently impossible, and a detailed investigation is pending. Police have called in forensic experts to gather information and evidence to determine the fire’s cause.

The fire has left both vehicles charred to their metal frames. The blast’s force shattered the glass windows of the house, highlighting the explosion’s severity.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why might a parked car explode even without modifications? A parked car can explode due to internal technical malfunctions or chemical reactions, even without modifications. How can regular maintenance prevent unexpected vehicle fires? Regular maintenance can identify potential issues, such as fuel leaks or electrical faults, reducing the risk of spontaneous combustion. What if similar incidents occur frequently in residential areas? Frequent incidents could prompt stricter safety regulations and increased public awareness about vehicle storage and maintenance. How do investigations into such incidents contribute to community safety? Investigations provide insights into the causes, leading to preventive measures and enhanced safety protocols for residents. What potential risks should vehicle owners be aware of to prevent fires? Owners should watch for fuel system leaks, and faulty wiring, and ensure regular vehicle servicing to mitigate fire risks.