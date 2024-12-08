Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 09:23, 08 December 2024| Updated: 09:23, 08 December 2024
92 1 minute read
Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police are enlisting Interpol’s assistance to apprehend a Moroccan man suspected of murdering his girlfriend in Chiang Mai before fleeing the country.

The tragic incident involves Thitikarn Dulikanon, a transgender woman and owner of a beauty clinic near the Mae Hia Market intersection in Mueang district, whose body was found on December 6. Police and forensic experts from Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital are delving into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Advertisements

Thitikarn was discovered in her third-floor bedroom, lying on a bed, with bruises around her neck indicating potential strangulation. Investigators revealed that she resided at the Dr Sammy Clinic with her boyfriend, Bilal Chefinu, a Moroccan national.

CCTV footage captured both Thitikarn and Bilal entering the clinic together on December 4. Subsequently, Bilal was seen leaving alone in Thitikarn’s black Toyota Camry.

Related news

Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect | News by Thaiger

On that same day, Bilal was spotted driving the vehicle to Chiang Mai Airport, where he boarded AirAsia flight FD515 departing for Hong Kong early on December 5. Police suspect his involvement in Thitikarn’s murder before his escape.

Thitikarn’s sister had not been in contact with her for two days. She presumed Thitikarn was travelling with her boyfriend, which led to no immediate missing person report being filed.

Advertisements

The grim discovery was made by a housekeeper during a routine cleaning of the clinic, prompting the transfer of Thitikarn’s body to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for further analysis, reported Bangkok Post.

Further investigation revealed that Bilal abandoned the black Toyota Camry near the airport before his flight, adding to the suspicion surrounding his sudden departure.

Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect | News by Thaiger

In related news, concrete evidence compelled a Thai woman to confess to the murder of her friend, whose body was discovered with missing ring fingers in a palm plantation in Rayong province on November 15. The suspect’s foreign husband is also under suspicion.

Latest Thailand News
Drunk Thai officer&#8217;s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff Crime News

Drunk Thai officer’s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff

6 seconds ago
Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use Crime News

Pattaya nightclub raid: 54 arrested for drug use

12 minutes ago
Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm Phuket News

Patong Festival traffic warning: Road closures from 4pm to 8pm

24 minutes ago
Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns Phuket News

Phuket residents oppose Nebu Resort over traffic and privacy concerns

37 minutes ago
Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts South Thailand News

Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts

51 minutes ago
Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft Crime News

Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft

1 hour ago
Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail Pattaya News

Russian tourist drowns at Pattaya Beach, CPR efforts fail

1 hour ago
Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht Bangkok News

Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht

1 hour ago
Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns Thailand News

Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns

2 hours ago
Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect Chiang Mai News

Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect

2 hours ago
Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid Crime News

Police seize 6.4 million meth pills in Pathum Thani drug raid

2 hours ago
Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire Thailand News

Parked car explosion in Chon Buri nearly ignites house on fire

18 hours ago
Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car Crime News

Teen killed in crash, 400 meth pills found in car

19 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors&#8217; suggestions Business News

Thailand’s VAT hike: Restaurant and hotel sectors’ suggestions

19 hours ago
Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released Crime News

Man found with 18 stab wounds in rice field, CCTV footage released

20 hours ago
Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock Crime News

Fatal shooting at Udon Thani concert leaves community in shock

20 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ongoing struggle of managing railway road traffic

21 hours ago
Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman Crime News

Chon Buri police officer dismissed for extortion of elderly woman

21 hours ago
Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger Phuket News

Phuket unveils road safety centre for seven days of danger

22 hours ago
Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar Thailand News

Thailand seeks return of fishing boat seized by Myanmar

22 hours ago
Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge Aviation News

Thai pilots oppose foreign pilots on domestic routes amid tourism surge

23 hours ago
Bangkok named world&#8217;s most visited city with 32.4m tourists Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s most visited city with 32.4m tourists

24 hours ago
Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra Politics News

Justice Ministry denies parole rule tailored for Yingluck Shinawatra

1 day ago
Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze Thailand News

Fire destroys five cars in Nonthaburi garage blaze

1 day ago
Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military&#8217;s power Politics News

Pheu Thai Party proposes bill to limit Thai military’s power

1 day ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts

Yala tackles flood crisis with dam plans and relief efforts

Published: 10:23, 08 December 2024
Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft

Pattaya scrap collector loses 2,000 baht in tricycle theft

Published: 10:06, 08 December 2024
Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht

Thai couple arrested for job scam, duping victims for 70,000 baht

Published: 09:47, 08 December 2024
Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns

Thai government delays 10,000-baht handout amid election concerns

Published: 09:36, 08 December 2024