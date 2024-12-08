Thai police enlist Interpol in hunt for Moroccan murder suspect

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police are enlisting Interpol’s assistance to apprehend a Moroccan man suspected of murdering his girlfriend in Chiang Mai before fleeing the country.

The tragic incident involves Thitikarn Dulikanon, a transgender woman and owner of a beauty clinic near the Mae Hia Market intersection in Mueang district, whose body was found on December 6. Police and forensic experts from Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital are delving into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Thitikarn was discovered in her third-floor bedroom, lying on a bed, with bruises around her neck indicating potential strangulation. Investigators revealed that she resided at the Dr Sammy Clinic with her boyfriend, Bilal Chefinu, a Moroccan national.

CCTV footage captured both Thitikarn and Bilal entering the clinic together on December 4. Subsequently, Bilal was seen leaving alone in Thitikarn’s black Toyota Camry.

On that same day, Bilal was spotted driving the vehicle to Chiang Mai Airport, where he boarded AirAsia flight FD515 departing for Hong Kong early on December 5. Police suspect his involvement in Thitikarn’s murder before his escape.

Thitikarn’s sister had not been in contact with her for two days. She presumed Thitikarn was travelling with her boyfriend, which led to no immediate missing person report being filed.

The grim discovery was made by a housekeeper during a routine cleaning of the clinic, prompting the transfer of Thitikarn’s body to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for further analysis, reported Bangkok Post.

Further investigation revealed that Bilal abandoned the black Toyota Camry near the airport before his flight, adding to the suspicion surrounding his sudden departure.

