Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills

Police probe wider connections behind significant drug seizure

Bright Choomanee
Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills
Picture courtesy of Thalang Police

Thalang Police in Phuket have detained three people suspected of drug trafficking, confiscating more than 6,000 methamphetamine pills, known locally as ya bah, and over 300 grammes of crystal meth, referred to as ya ice, during a targeted operation against a local drug network.

The apprehensions occurred yesterday, August 4, led by investigators from Thalang Police Station under Police Lieutenant Colonel Preecha Baringphatthanakun and Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Luecha, directed by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum and Thalang Police Superintendent Police Colonel Nikorn Chuthong.

Arrested were 27 year old Bank, his 24 year old girlfriend Pop, and 29 year old Jee, identified by the police as the primary orchestrator. They face charges of jointly possessing Category 1 narcotics to sell, with Jee facing an additional charge of drug use.

Police seized a total of 6,007 ya bah pills, 337.83 grammes of crystal meth, two mobile phones, a digital scale, and various drug-related items. These were discovered during searches at a house in Moo 11, Thepkrasattri, Thalang, and a hotel in Ratsada.

The arrests were the result of a tip-off indicating that Jee was managing drug sales in Thepkrasattri, with Bank and Pop functioning as couriers. The couple reportedly earned between 2,000 and 2,500 baht (US$62 and 77) per delivery.

Police conducted surveillance before entering the residence, where Bank and Pop were found in a bedroom. Officers noticed the suspects throwing items out the windows as they approached. A search of the vicinity uncovered several packages of methamphetamine.

Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills
Picture courtesy of Thalang Police

The pair was subsequently detained, leading police to Jee’s arrest at a hotel in Ratsada, where no additional drugs were found.

During questioning, Jee confessed to ordering drugs from an unidentified Thai man, including three bundles of 6,000 meth pills priced at 27,000 baht (US$835) each and 300 grammes of crystal meth for 120,000 baht (US$3,705). She stated she had been staying at the hotel for two days and had contacted Bank to collect and store the drugs.

Photo: Thalang Police

All three suspects were taken to Thalang Police Station for further legal action. The investigation continues as police work to identify additional members of the trafficking network, reported The Phuket News.

Photo: Thalang Police

