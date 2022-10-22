Crime
Police officer shot by pregnant 4th wife
In a wild story full of twists, a policeman was shot just outside his police station in Bangkok late last night. Even more shocking, the shooting was perpetrated by the police officer’s wife. Not his first wife though, she was just one of his four current wives. And she was pregnant.
The bizarre story unfolded in the wee hours of Saturday morning in Bangkok at the Phra Khanong Police Station. Just after midnight, Pol Lt Col Kasityos Phraekhao took a smoke break, ducking out behind the station and lighting up behind the station’s shrine.
According to witnesses, they saw a woman in a maternity dress heatedly arguing with the police officer. The dispute grew more and more loud and volatile until the pregnant woman whipped out a gun and shot the officer.
The polygamist husband was hit in his left side and raced into the police station. Officers on duty at the One Stop Service desk were able to assist him and care for the wound while simultaneously confronting and talking down the armed, angry, pregnant woman.
Once she surrendered, the distraught fourth wife was taken into custody and will be charged with possession of a firearm without a permit in an urban area as well as the attempted murder of an on-duty police officer.
The Phra Khanong Police were quick to distance themselves from the incident. They explained that the dramatic shooting had nothing to do with the police force and that should not tarnish their image. Though it was a confrontation between a police officer and his wife that took place in front of the police station, it was merely a domestic dispute unrelated to police business.
The Bangkok Post reports that the police officer who was shot has four wives, though the first wife has died. The police officer is being treated at the Police General Hospital for the gunshot wound. He is said to be in stable condition.
For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police officer shot by pregnant 4th wife
Russian woman missing from Phuket hotel
Top 5 Cafes in Ari, Bangkok.
Moving to Thailand checklist – What you need to know before your move
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Forever flooded – how do we break the disastrous cycle?
Thai Airways refunds possible, reorganisation approved
Netizens divided over two-faced cat
Free trial of Pink and Yellow monorail lines in December
SE Asia foreign ministers to hold emergency talks over Myanmar
Burmese man drowns in Phuket drain
Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
Hong Kong cancels screening of 2008 Batman flick over Chinese antagonist
In it together – Floods around the world
Bangkok plans to give elderly a helping hand
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Best of2 days ago
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket police say residents should avoid Patong
-
Thailand2 days ago
VIDEO: 4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Chiang Mai, northern Thailand
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
New Zealand gangster arrested in central Thailand
-
Hot News2 days ago
Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
Recent comments: