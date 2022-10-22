Connect with us

Crime

Police officer shot by pregnant 4th wife

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Police officer shot by his pregnant fourth wife outside his own police station.

In a wild story full of twists, a policeman was shot just outside his police station in Bangkok late last night. Even more shocking, the shooting was perpetrated by the police officer’s wife. Not his first wife though, she was just one of his four current wives. And she was pregnant.

The bizarre story unfolded in the wee hours of Saturday morning in Bangkok at the Phra Khanong Police Station. Just after midnight, Pol Lt Col Kasityos Phraekhao took a smoke break, ducking out behind the station and lighting up behind the station’s shrine.

According to witnesses, they saw a woman in a maternity dress heatedly arguing with the police officer. The dispute grew more and more loud and volatile until the pregnant woman whipped out a gun and shot the officer.

The polygamist husband was hit in his left side and raced into the police station. Officers on duty at the One Stop Service desk were able to assist him and care for the wound while simultaneously confronting and talking down the armed, angry, pregnant woman.

Once she surrendered, the distraught fourth wife was taken into custody and will be charged with possession of a firearm without a permit in an urban area as well as the attempted murder of an on-duty police officer.

The Phra Khanong Police were quick to distance themselves from the incident. They explained that the dramatic shooting had nothing to do with the police force and that should not tarnish their image. Though it was a confrontation between a police officer and his wife that took place in front of the police station, it was merely a domestic dispute unrelated to police business.

The Bangkok Post reports that the police officer who was shot has four wives, though the first wife has died. The police officer is being treated at the Police General Hospital for the gunshot wound. He is said to be in stable condition.

Ramanathan.P
2022-10-22 19:08
Looks like someone draw his gun a the wrong place and wrong direction and got fired.....
Farang69
2022-10-22 20:12
4 Thai wives story says, though one is not alive. 4-1=3 So, on a Thai policeman (p.o s.) salary was he supporting 3 different Thai  wives and their families? After the pregnant Thai quickdraw lady gunslinger shot her cheating, narcissistic,…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending