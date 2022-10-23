Connect with us

Transport

Woman waits at BKK Airport for pick-up. For 2 months

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Woman lives at Suvarnabhumi Airport for two months. (via Thai Newsroom)

You’ve probably felt like you waited forever for a friend or relative to pick you up at the airport. But two months? Authorities have been trying to figure out what to do with a woman who’s been waiting for her mother to pick her up at Suvarnabhumi Airport for two months now.

The woman appeared gaunt and disoriented, unable to give airport authorities much information about where she lived or who her relatives are. She said only that she was returning from abroad and that her mother had told her to wait at the airport to be picked up.

So the woman sat diligently at Gate 4 on the first floor of the giant Suvarnabhumi Airport terminal and waited. And waited. And waited.

Security guards said that they had spotted her begging arriving travellers for some money to eat. She’d even been seen shoplifting from one of the airport convenience stores, though she was not arrested or punished for the theft.

But like a scene from The Hollywood movie The Terminal, the 28 year old woman lived at the airport, unsure of what to do or where to go when her mom did not show up to pick her up.

Finally, authorities caught wind of the situation and stepped in to help her. In accordance with the Homeless Act of 2014, the stranded woman was given temporary protection by the Samut Prakan Centre for the Protection of the Homeless and Samut Prakan Children’s Home after her two-month airport ordeal.

The Paweena Foundation for Children and Women called on the heads of the children’s home and the centre for the homeless, as well as the Samut Prakan Social Development and Human Security Office to brainstorm a solution to the odd case of a woman living in the airport.

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security stepped in to work with the foundation to try to identify who the woman is and where her mom, or any other family member, is.

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Faraday
2022-10-23 09:07
Poor woman, she seems so distressed. I fear her mother may be in some difficulty also.
GKThai
2022-10-23 13:39
A very strange story, and it's especially odd that the woman apparently made no attempt to get to her mothers house when nobody came to collect her. I have to guess that she has some sort of mental problem. I…
Vigo
2022-10-23 14:48
Perhaps he mother has died and she is unaware or does not accept.
Jeanbee
2022-10-23 15:08
It takes the authorities 2 months to "step in"? And what about her passport/ID? If she was returning from abroad it shouldn't be so complicated -this is such a weird story.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok2 hours ago

Local artists revive Bangkok’s historical waterside
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s 45-Day Visa Exemption Stamp & 30 days for VoA
Tourism3 hours ago

‘A Million Thanks to the Malaysians’ – for tolerating Thai trains
Hot News3 hours ago

Thai car racing gangs of five or more warned of jail time if caught
Hot News4 hours ago

China’s former leader Hu Jintao leaves congress due to illness
Northern Thailand4 hours ago

Tono raises 40 million baht in charity swim across Mekong
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News4 hours ago

Xi Jinping sets record-breaking precedent with third term reappointment as general secretary
Hot News5 hours ago

Southern Thais prefer PM Prayut over other candidates in recent poll
Health5 hours ago

England set to defeat HIV virus
Hot News5 hours ago

Richard Branson invited to Singapore debate after criticising country’s death penalty
Crime5 hours ago

Grand scam – Beware of fake banknotes circulating in Udon Thani
News6 hours ago

Now he has wings – Red Bull boss Mateschitz passes after long illness
Transport6 hours ago

Manhole cover in Pattaya explodes, smashes into bus
Thailand7 hours ago

Thai people – 13 types of smiles of Thai people
Bangkok7 hours ago

Man overpays taxi 253,000 baht, driver returns it
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending