Phuket
Russian woman missing from Phuket hotel
The search is on for a 53 year old Russian tourist who disappeared from her hotel in Phuket. The Russian woman was staying in a hotel in the Thalang district on the island. Police received notification yesterday that she had gone missing and had not been seen since the evening before.
The Russian woman has been known to have some sort of memory issues so Phuket area police are on high alert trying to locate her in case her disappearance was the cause of some sort of medical or mental health issue. So far authorities have not turned up any sign of her or information as to her whereabouts.
The missing Russian tourist had been identified as Elena Rusradchenko according to the Phuket Express. She had been staying at a hotel near Nai Thon Beach, located in the Sakoo subdistrict of Thalang in Phuket. There is very little information about when she was last seen or how she disappeared, but police were informed that it was on Thursday night.
A collaborative effort has been launched by various authorities to find the missing woman. The Phuket Tourist Police and the Sakoo Police have been aided by other various search groups. They’ve searched on land and in the sea so far to no avail.
Authorities in Phuket have released an infographic with some CCTV photos of the Russian woman and a range of phone numbers to call for anyone who has seen her or has any information as to her whereabouts. The sign is in Thai, but translated to English it reads:
|Traveler Lost
Nai Thon Beach area
on Thursday 20 October 2022
Ms Elena Rusradchenko (pictured)
Age 53 years, Russian nationality
REPORT
It is hoped she is found quickly and safely just a week after a Russian man in a bad mental state who had gone missing after fleeing a hospital in Koh Pha Ngan was found dead in a forest just one kilometre from the hospital. Authorities believe he was confused and disoriented and died of natural causes, lost in the forest.
Recent comments: