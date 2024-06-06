Police crackdown on illegal immigrants in Sisaket railway market

Picture courtesy of ตรวจคนเข้าเมืองจังหวัด ศรีสะเกษ Facebook

Police in Sisaket have intensified their crackdown on illegal immigrants, focusing on the railway market area. The operation aims to prevent potential threats to the safety of locals and tourists.

Police have detained Thonglueng Chuyad, a 31 year old resident of Mueang Phon Thong in Champasak, Laos. She was apprehended for entering and staying in Thailand without proper documentation. The arrest was part of a broader effort by local law enforcement to tighten security and monitor foreign nationals in the area.

This action follows the directives of Piya-anant Tosakulwong, the Commissioner of Immigration Division 4, and Manuwat Kosanan, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Division 4. The operation was spearheaded by Jiraprapap Suthaprida, Superintendent of Immigration in Sisaket, along with Natee Thongsukkaew and Chanya Promwaree, Deputy Superintendents of Immigration in Sisaket.

The announcement of Thonglueng’s arrest was made by Maneeporn Boonliang, an inspector in the Sisaket Immigration Office. She was joined by the investigative and anti-human trafficking teams from the Department of Employment in Sisaket.

The inspection took place at the railway market on Rajakarn Rotfai 3 Road, Mueang Tai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Sisaket Province. This area was targeted as part of a policy to increase the scrutiny of foreign nationals residing in the kingdom.

Upon questioning, Thonglueng admitted to being from Mueang Phon Thong in Champasak, Laos. She could not produce a passport or any travel documents when requested by the officers. Consequently, she was charged with being a foreigner entering and residing in the kingdom without permission. She was informed of her legal rights and will face the appropriate legal procedures as per Thai law, reported KhaoSod.

Jiraprapa emphasised that this arrest aligns with the immigration office’s policy of collaborating with local security agencies to enhance the screening of foreign nationals. The goal is to safeguard the community and prevent incidents that could harm the lives and properties of both locals and tourists.