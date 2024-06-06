Police crackdown on illegal immigrants in Sisaket railway market

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 08:13, 06 June 2024| Updated: 08:13, 06 June 2024
73 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of ตรวจคนเข้าเมืองจังหวัด ศรีสะเกษ Facebook

Police in Sisaket have intensified their crackdown on illegal immigrants, focusing on the railway market area. The operation aims to prevent potential threats to the safety of locals and tourists.

Police have detained Thonglueng Chuyad, a 31 year old resident of Mueang Phon Thong in Champasak, Laos. She was apprehended for entering and staying in Thailand without proper documentation. The arrest was part of a broader effort by local law enforcement to tighten security and monitor foreign nationals in the area.

This action follows the directives of Piya-anant Tosakulwong, the Commissioner of Immigration Division 4, and Manuwat Kosanan, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Division 4. The operation was spearheaded by Jiraprapap Suthaprida, Superintendent of Immigration in Sisaket, along with Natee Thongsukkaew and Chanya Promwaree, Deputy Superintendents of Immigration in Sisaket.

The announcement of Thonglueng’s arrest was made by Maneeporn Boonliang, an inspector in the Sisaket Immigration Office. She was joined by the investigative and anti-human trafficking teams from the Department of Employment in Sisaket.

Related news

The inspection took place at the railway market on Rajakarn Rotfai 3 Road, Mueang Tai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Sisaket Province. This area was targeted as part of a policy to increase the scrutiny of foreign nationals residing in the kingdom.

Upon questioning, Thonglueng admitted to being from Mueang Phon Thong in Champasak, Laos. She could not produce a passport or any travel documents when requested by the officers. Consequently, she was charged with being a foreigner entering and residing in the kingdom without permission. She was informed of her legal rights and will face the appropriate legal procedures as per Thai law, reported KhaoSod.

Jiraprapa emphasised that this arrest aligns with the immigration office’s policy of collaborating with local security agencies to enhance the screening of foreign nationals. The goal is to safeguard the community and prevent incidents that could harm the lives and properties of both locals and tourists.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

CCTV captures gang stealing two motorcycles in one night near Pattaya

Published: 06:48, 06 June 2024

Illegal tiger cub trafficking operation thwarted in Bueng Kan

Published: 17:55, 05 June 2024

Lopburi puts an end to macaque monkey business in new operation

Published: 17:49, 05 June 2024

Police intercept buses carrying nearly 100 illegal migrants

Published: 17:37, 05 June 2024