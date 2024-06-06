Motorcycle U-turn causes serious collision on Sukhumvit Road

Published: 07:51, 06 June 2024
A sudden U-turn by a motorcycle led to a severe collision with a car, resulting in significant injuries and substantial vehicle damage. The accident occurred on Sukhumvit Road near the Nong Nuch Garden traffic light, heading towards Pattaya, Chon Buri.

Police Lieutenant Ratchapol Srisaeng from Na Jomtien Police Station received a report of the accident and promptly arrived at the scene with rescue personnel from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Foundation.

At the scene, a white Isuzu MU-X car, driven by 31 year old Wuttichai Singphirom, was found with severe front-end damage. Nearby, a severely damaged black and white Honda Wave 125i motorcycle was discovered.

The motorcyclist, 40 year old Nujaree Wongbutta, lay on the road with serious injuries, including a swollen face. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting her to Wat Yansangwararam Hospital.

Wuttichai recounted that he was driving from Sattahip to pick up his girlfriend in Huai Yai, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri after she finished working. Upon reaching the Nong Nuch Garden traffic light intersection, he was driving in the left lane, which is always open for traffic. Suddenly, the motorcycle made a U-turn in front of him, leaving him no time to brake and causing a violent collision, reported KhaoSod.

Wuttichai stated, “I was driving in the left lane when the motorcycle suddenly made a U-turn in front of me. I couldn’t brake in time and crashed into it.”

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the scene, confirming that the motorcycle made an abrupt U-turn, cutting in front of the car and leading to the crash. Police plan to summon both parties for further investigation and legal proceedings.

