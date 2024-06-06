Jealous ex-husband shoots rival after child’s birthday party in Phetchaburi

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded in Phetchaburi when a former husband, driven by jealousy, shot his ex-wife’s new partner with a 9mm gun, leading to the latter’s death. The incident took place after a child’s birthday party.

Police Colonel Wanchai Khaoram, Director of Phetchaburi Provincial Police Station, rushed to the emergency room of Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi upon receiving a report of a person being critically injured by a gunshot. The victim, identified as 28 year old Peerapol Lumrod, from Don Yang Subdistrict, Phetchaburi City District, was shot in the hip with a 9mm gun.

Despite medical efforts, Peerapol succumbed to his injuries. The perpetrator, Pipat Ngamsuk, also from Don Yang Subdistrict, fled the scene but later contacted the police to surrender at the Phetchaburi Provincial Police Investigation Division.

The crime scene, a two-story raised wooden house, revealed three 9mm shell casings—two in the central hall and one in a bedroom. The police have cordoned off the area to allow forensic teams to gather additional evidence.

Colonel Wanchai disclosed that the motive behind the shooting was likely jealousy. The victim was the new partner of the ex-wife, while the assailant was her former husband. The incident occurred during a birthday celebration for the ex-couple’s one year old child.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect arrived at the house with his mother to see his child after work. An argument ensued between the suspect and his ex-wife, escalating into a physical altercation that led to the tragic shooting, witnessed by the one year old child, reported KhaoSod.

“We are conducting thorough interviews with all parties involved to determine the exact cause of this incident,” said Colonel Wanchai.

