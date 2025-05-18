Tragic car accident claims lives of two interns in Phetchaburi

Community mourns young lives taken in sudden, devastating crash

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two 18 year old female interns tragically lost their lives in a car accident yesterday, May 17, at 5.50pm in Cha-am district, Phetchaburi province.

Police Lieutenant Suphasin Vittinanon, Deputy Inspector of Cha-am Police Station, received a report of the incident involving a car colliding with pedestrians on Petchkasem Road, inbound to Bangkok. Medical personnel from Cha-am Hospital and rescue teams from Sawang Sanphet Thammasathan Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

The accident resulted in the deaths of Pilaiwan, residing in Mueang Phetchaburi district, and Praphasiri, from Tha Yang district. Their bodies were found in a roadside ditch.

The vehicle involved, a Toyota sedan with registration number ษม 9897 Bangkok, had veered off the road into the ditch. The front of the car was severely damaged, with a cracked windshield. The driver, 26 year old Pannawit, sustained minor injuries.

Investigations revealed that both victims were interns. Before the accident, Pilaiwan’s father had called to inform her he would visit her at work. Pilaiwan requested permission from her supervisor to wait for her father outside, accompanied by Praphasiri.

Within five minutes of stepping out, the two were struck by the speeding car. Pannawit admitted to losing control of the vehicle due to a sudden fainting spell, causing the car to veer off course and hit the interns, who were thrown into the ditch, resulting in their deaths.

The police transported the bodies to Cha-am Hospital and took Pannawit into custody for questioning. They are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident before releasing the bodies for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, on May 13, a Toyota Fortuner lost control and crashed into two people waiting for a bus beneath a tree along a divided highway near an intersection in Na Chaliang, Mueang Phetchabun district. The accident resulted in one fatality and one person injured.

