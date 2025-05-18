Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest

Powerful interests exposed as villagers fight for fair access to disputed land

Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 18, 2025
Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Chumphon province, an organised group involving investors, influential figures, and state officials is profiting from palm oil harvesting in a protected forest spanning over 20,000 rai. Locals plan to petition the prime minister to allocate land for community use in line with government policy.

Residents and former veterans have been gathering for more than a month at a community pavilion in Mueang Chumphon district to demand government action. The issue stems from two palm plantations in the national reserved forests of Rab Ro and Salui, covering over 23,000 rai, which have been without a concession since 2015.

Despite the concession’s expiration, major companies and influential groups continue to exploit the land, earning hundreds of millions of baht monthly. Meanwhile, relevant government departments have been criticised for their inaction over the decade-long issue.

Local representatives in the expired concession area of Hong Charoen subdistrict have decided to set up surveillance at the plantation entrances. This initiative aims to monitor and report any investors or groups using machinery and foreign labour to illegally harvest palm oil.

The community plans to urge the government to cease concession renewals and manage the land for public use. Phuyai Yeet, former village head and community representative, expressed frustration over the prolonged issue and the ongoing illegal activities facilitated by influential groups. He called for government leaders to witness the situation firsthand.

Phuyai Yeet further elaborated that in the Hong Charoen subdistrict, the community has become vigilant, reporting illegal activities to the authorities. Despite this, in the Rab Ro subdistrict, similar illegal harvesting continues daily, with no government response despite evidence and reports submitted by the locals.

Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The community is considering taking their grievances and evidence to the government house to raise the issue directly with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Doctor Chalermchai Sri-on, the minister of natural resources and environment.

The underlying problem is that the area, once under concession, is now overseen by the Department of Forestry. However, large corporations and influential people have divided the land for their benefit, exploiting it with machinery and foreign labour, reported KhaoSod.

This operation is reportedly supported by certain government officials, resulting in profits exceeding 100 million baht (US$2.99 million) per month and prolonging the conflict for a decade.

Chumphon residents protest illegal palm oil harvesting in protected forest | News by Thaiger

Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 18, 2025
