Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Crime

NIDA Poll: majority oppose legalising gambling and casinos

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: NIDA Poll shows Thai people oppose legal casinos and gambling. (via Wikimedia)

The National Institute of Development Administration released a poll recently that showed that the majority of Thai people are opposed to the legalisation of casinos and gambling. The NIDA poll showed that most people think that online gambling and video games with betting should also remain illegal.

1,318 people were surveyed by telephone between December 6 and December 8 for the NIDA poll, with those interviewed representing a variety of people of all ages from 18 up, all backgrounds, occupations, and levels of education spread throughout all regions of Thailand.

People who opposed the legalisation of casinos said that Thailand is a Buddhist country where gambling is immoral. They also worry that betting leads to problems with money and debt, crime, and family drama. Those who support it said, much like legalising drugs like marijuana, the government could tax the revenue that’s already happening illegally, which would benefit the economy, and Thais wouldn’t have to travel abroad to have some wagering fun.

Some of the key questions asked in the survey:

Have you ever been to a casino?

  • 94% – never visited a casino
  • 4% – visited a casino abroad
  • 1% – visited a casino inside Thailand
  • 1% – unsure

NIDA Poll: majority oppose legalising gambling and casinos | News by Thaiger

How do you feel about the proposal to legalise casinos?

  • 57% – do not agree with the proposal
  • 21% – strongly agree with the proposal
  • 18% – somewhat agree with the proposal
  • 4% – no comment or were not interested

NIDA Poll: majority oppose legalising gambling and casinos | News by Thaiger

 

Should online gambling and betting on video games be legalised?

  • 69% – neither should be legal
  • 23% – both should be legal
  • 2% – video games should be legal but online gambling should stay illegal
  • 2% – online gambling should be legal but betting on video games should stay illegal
  • 4% – no comment

NIDA Poll: majority oppose legalising gambling and casinos | News by Thaiger

 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Prosaap
2021-12-12 17:38
Against it because a Buddhist country is B..S.. lie and cheating and stealing is also imoral but they have no problem with that but i will think it create lots of problems if you look now they spent there last…
image
Poolie
2021-12-12 17:47
8 minutes ago, Prosaap said: Against it because a Buddhist country is B..S.. lie and cheating and stealing is also imoral but they have no problem with that but i will think it create lots of problems if you look…
image
LoongFred
2021-12-12 18:04
11 minutes ago, Prosaap said: Against it because a Buddhist country is B..S.. lie and cheating and stealing is also imoral but they have no problem with that but i will think it create lots of problems if you look…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime1 hour ago

NIDA Poll: majority oppose legalising gambling and casinos
Bangkok3 hours ago

Traffic expected as 4 separate protests planned tonight in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: Positive numbers all around, lowest deaths since third wave
Sponsored2 days ago

Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
advertiseadvertise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Restaurants reminded to follow Covid-19 safety for holidays
Tourism5 hours ago

Holiday travel: Poll finds most don’t have New Year’s plans
Thailand6 hours ago

2023 healthcare budget of 207 billion baht proposed including Covid-19
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Thailand11 hours ago

“All Thais are equal but some are more equal than others”
Pattaya16 hours ago

40 year old arrested for sexually harassing 12 year old girl
Central Thailand19 hours ago

9 inmates escape temporary prison facility, 4 captured
Phuket21 hours ago

Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Thailand24 hours ago

Thai officials watching bird flu after a woman’s death in China
<div>Political rows blemish Israel's Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant</div>
World1 day ago

Political rows blemish Israel’s Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant
Thailand1 day ago

Army denies photo with masturbation caption joke that went viral
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending