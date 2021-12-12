NIDA Poll: majority oppose legalising gambling and casinos

The National Institute of Development Administration released a poll recently that showed that the majority of Thai people are opposed to the legalisation of casinos and gambling. The NIDA poll showed that most people think that online gambling and video games with betting should also remain illegal.

1,318 people were surveyed by telephone between December 6 and December 8 for the NIDA poll, with those interviewed representing a variety of people of all ages from 18 up, all backgrounds, occupations, and levels of education spread throughout all regions of Thailand.

People who opposed the legalisation of casinos said that Thailand is a Buddhist country where gambling is immoral. They also worry that betting leads to problems with money and debt, crime, and family drama. Those who support it said, much like legalising drugs like marijuana, the government could tax the revenue that’s already happening illegally, which would benefit the economy, and Thais wouldn’t have to travel abroad to have some wagering fun.

Some of the key questions asked in the survey:

Have you ever been to a casino?

94% – never visited a casino

4% – visited a casino abroad

1% – visited a casino inside Thailand

1% – unsure

How do you feel about the proposal to legalise casinos?

57% – do not agree with the proposal

21% – strongly agree with the proposal

18% – somewhat agree with the proposal

4% – no comment or were not interested

Should online gambling and betting on video games be legalised?

69% – neither should be legal

23% – both should be legal

2% – video games should be legal but online gambling should stay illegal

2% – online gambling should be legal but betting on video games should stay illegal

4% – no comment

SOURCE: Bangkok Post