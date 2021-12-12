Thailand
What vaccines and mixing is accepted to enter Thailand now?
The Ministry of Interior has laid out the most current rules for what Covid-19 vaccines and infection recoveries qualify people to enter Thailand. They included the most up-to-date list of which brands of vaccines are excepted and what stipulations Thailand has for international travellers to enter the kingdom, current as of December 11.
With the exception of the Janssen vaccine by Johnson & Johnson that only requires 1 dose to be fully inoculated, travellers need to have 2 vaccine doses of a vaccine. Now Thailand will accept mix and match vaccine cocktails but has determined exactly how much time should elapse between the 2 doses. Any combination of vaccines must be completed at least 2 weeks before departing to travel to Thailand.
But what if you’ve already had Covid-19? There are a host of parameters that allow you to travel to Thailand after recovering from a Covid-19 infection. Any person who has recovered from Covid-19 within 3 months before journeying to Thailand can travel with a valid official Covid-19 recovery form or a medical certificate confirming that they have recovered from Covid-19 just in case the RT-PCR test comes back positive from the recent infection.
If a person has already had Covid-19, they are thought to have some immunity from that, so officials require only 1 vaccine finished within 3 months of recovering to be considered fully vaccinated. Rather than showing a vaccine passport or similar with 2 injections, those travellers can show proof of a single vaccination as well as proof of recovery from Covid-19. If someone was infected with Covid-19 after receiving 2 vaccines, they are still considered fully vaccinated.
Thailand now recognises 8 vaccines as valid for entry into the kingdom:
- AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria, Covishield)
- CoronaVac (Sinovac)
- Covaxin
- COVILO (Sinopharm)
- Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)
- Moderna
- Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty)
- Sputnik V
For those that received a vaccine cocktail where 2 vaccines are mixed, the amount of time between doses that is accepted depends on which brand of vaccine they received:
- AstraZeneca – second dose after 4 weeks
- Covaxin – second dose after 4 weeks
- Moderna – second dose after 4 weeks
- Pfizer-BioNTech – second dose after 3 weeks
- Sinopharm: –second dose after 3 weeks
- Sinovac – second dose after 2 weeks
- Sputnik V – second dose after 3 weeks
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
