Government to set up committee to consider opening casinos in Thailand

Thailand could be legalising casinos in the near future. The House of Representatives recently voted in favour of setting up a 60-seat extraordinary committee to consider the opening of casinos, which are still illegal in Thailand. Opening the venues for gambling is expected to draw in more income from foreign tourists. 310 MPs voted in favour while 9 were against and 10 abstained.

Earlier this year, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said he would consider the legalisation of gambling. His statements came at a time where numerous Covid-19 clusters were linked to illegal gambling dens and elusive gamblers were said to be a problem for health officials trying to track down those who may have come in close contact with the virus.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand