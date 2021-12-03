Connect with us

Thailand

Government to set up committee to consider opening casinos in Thailand

Stock photo by Michal Parzuchowski for Unsplash
Thailand could be legalising casinos in the near future. The House of Representatives recently voted in favour of setting up a 60-seat extraordinary committee to consider the opening of casinos, which are still illegal in Thailand. Opening the venues for gambling is expected to draw in more income from foreign tourists. 310 MPs voted in favour while 9 were against and 10 abstained.

Earlier this year, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said he would consider the legalisation of gambling. His statements came at a time where numerous Covid-19 clusters were linked to illegal gambling dens and elusive gamblers were said to be a problem for health officials trying to track down those who may have come in close contact with the virus.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

gummy
2021-12-03 15:43
6 minutes ago, LoongFred said: Just a couple of comments. The non Thai opinion is worth zilch, either pro or against. Also, why would Americans care one way or another. It has nothing to do with economic encroachment, because what…
image
Jason
2021-12-03 15:46
It's been given to a committee....that's what you do when you want to make sure nothing happens.
image
NCC1701A
2021-12-03 15:48
but sex toys are still illegal right? i mean lets hope they don't get too carried away.
image
NCC1701A
2021-12-03 15:54
Yasothon 2030:
image
gummy
2021-12-03 16:01
3 minutes ago, NCC1701A said: Yasothon 2030: Udon Thani 2026, direct rail link with China via Nong Khai which also fulfills the PMs statement of intent this week that UT will become the centre of the Mekongs region economic expansion.
