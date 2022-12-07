Connect with us

Crime

Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured

Police used tear gas to catch and arrest a man stabbing passersby in Bangkok, Thailand, this morning. Two people were stabbed, one of whom later died in the hospital, according to police.

At around 11am, officers from Hua Mak Police Station fired tear gas at a man hiding in a shelter on Soi Krungthep Kreetha 3 in Bangkok after he stabbed two people passing by, according to Pol. Col. Setthaphan Srisakorn.

Police have not released many details so far apart from that a “crazy” man thought to be drunk or high on drugs stabbed one passerby in the abdomen and another in the back.

One was taken for treatment at the Police General Hospital and the other was taken to Rajavithi Hospital for treatment. One of the victims later died from their injuries, said Pol. Col. Settaphan.

At first, the perpetrator resisted arrest. However, he couldn’t stand the pain in his eyes from the tear gas and soon came out of his hiding place and allowed police to arrest him. He was wearing brown trousers and no shirt and was assumed to be drunk, said police.

Police said a young woman sitting nearby was injured by the tear gas and was given first aid.

The man is currently undergoing interrogation at Hua Mak Police Station in Bangkok. Police said they suspect he could be addicted to drugs.

Knife crime is rampant in Thailand. Last week, a Chinese woman stabbed a fellow Chinese woman 27 times inside a bathroom at a mall in Bangkok’s Lak Si district. The killer had earlier accused the deceased of “messing with” her Russian boyfriend.

In November, a man in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district was stabbed to death by his superstitious friend who believed the deceased’s Buddhist amulet made him immortal.

Earlier that month, a man in Rayong was stabbed by his friends for expressing discontent with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

In September, a Thai man said he didn’t regret the death of his “crazy” son who stabbed his grandma in the genitals after attempting to rape both his aunty and his grandma in Samut Prakan province, just south of Bangkok.

Earlier that month, a teenager stabbed a school bully who made fun of him for being poor in Buriram province in northeast Thailand.

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

