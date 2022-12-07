Thailand pushes for more international flights as tourism surges

Thailand’s Transport Ministry is under orders to request more international flights to the country as tourism surges. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chat issued the order for the ministry to contact international flight carriers on the same day he noted that tourism is on the road to recovery. According to the government, the country has seen around 10 million foreign arrivals up until December 10 of this year. That number will only grow as the high season arrives soon.

According to Bangkok Post, orders for more ground service staff have also been carried out to assist with the influx of travellers. In other news, the Tourism and Sports Ministry has reportedly delayed its proposal to the cabinet of allowing night entertainment venues in some areas to stay open past 2am. Now, the proposal to the cabinet is set to come at the same time as the “We Travel Together” tourism campaign on December 20.

But, allowing such venues to stay open past 2am may come into effect around March according to the Tourism and Sports Minister. The ministry had chosen locations in nine provinces for the scheme, with Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket to be the first to stay open until 4am. Critics, however, say allowing such venues to stay open later will cause a surge in drunk driving and more accidents.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also agreed that entertainment venues should close at 2am, citing the Covid-19 situation, and the general public’s safety and health.