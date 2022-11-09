Thailand
Man stabbed to death by superstitious friend
A man was stabbed to death yesterday by a superstitious friend who believed an amulet the victim wore made him immortal. The delusional offender, who was only released from prison last year after murdering someone else, wanted to test the victim’s mortality by stabbing him.
Police reported that 44 year old Auttapon Na Nakhon was stabbed to death by his friend, 51 year old Withun (surname reserved), on Sunday, November 6, in front of a house in the Klong Toey area of Bangkok.
The injured Auttapon managed to escape the scene and flagged down a motorcycle rider who tried to take him to hospital. Unfortunately, the stab victim died on the way.
The motorcycle rider reported that Auttapon revealed details of the incident before he died, that Auttapon was stabbed by Withun because of the amulet he wore.
Officers from Tha Ruer Police Station investigated the house and checked the CCTV camera. The video showed the two friends drinking together with some work colleagues at the house.
The footage reveals that they went out together to pee near the house with Auttapon returning to the party first. Withun followed and is seen and heard asking to see the amulet Auttapon wore.
Auttapon allowed Withun to look closer at his amulet. Auttapon said…
“Why bro? Do you have any sacred amulet to give me?”
Withun said…
“Can I test?”
Autthapon said…
“Test what? No, no, bro, it’s not good. I’m not immortal bro.”
Withun said…
“I thought you have a good amulet. Let’s see.”
It was here that Withun suddenly stabbed Auttapon in the chest.
According to a report on Khasod, the two men drank together almost every day and had never had any row before, but Withum has previous form for murder.
He was imprisoned four years ago in the southern province of Thailand. He was released last year and traveled to work in Bangkok.
The police are now searching for Withun and believe he is still hiding in the Klong Toey area.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man stabbed to death by superstitious friend
Kim Jong-Un sets the dogs on South Korea’s politicians
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Patong venue staffer tests positive for drugs
Thai women tricked into sex work in Nigeria seek help
12 people injured by illegal fireworks in Loy Krathong event
Expats welcome online visa extensions?
Police in central Thailand offer cash reward to help nab gold shop robber
Police arrest 2 Chinese mafia chiefs, 3 slip the net
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Police seize 1,000s of weapons, calming APEC delegates
Online Visa Extensions Now Available in Thailand | GMT
Chon Buri man attacks beachgoer with knife
Teacher murders her 5 year old autistic son in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Police officer crashes ‘big bike’ in Bangkok, 1 dead, 2 injured
Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
Tourism officials plan big campaigns for Chiang Mai
69 flights rescheduled due to Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Banged up abroad – Sweden’s escaped cobra slips home
Colourful Bangkok 2022 – 3 months of arts and concerts
North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
Twitter, Instagram, Facebook all see hiccups
Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of23 hours ago
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
-
Best Bites51 mins ago
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
-
Education1 day ago
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
-
Business2 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok