Man stabbed by friends over row on politics and Thai PM

A man was stabbed by friends after a row about Thai politics and the tenure of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The offender was angry that the victim did not support the Thai PM.

Officers from Marb Ta Phut Police Station were notified of the stabbing incident at 3.30pm yesterday, November 16. The incident happened at a shophouse in the Soi Prapa 2 in Marb Ta Phut sub-district in the eastern province of Rayong.

The male victim, 52 year old Kritsada Manowong, sat covered in blood outside of his front room. Officers arriving at the scene provided first-aid before sending him to a nearby hospital. He had five stab wounds to the body, two cuts on the arms, and one head wound.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident informed the police that Kritsada and his friend were drinking alcohol together in front of his shophouse home.

“They started talking about Thai politics. His friend supported the PM, but Kritsada went against his friend’s opinion.

“Kritsada told his friend to go home, which made the friend angry. They then fought with each other but Kritsada was too strong for his friend, who then left the scene.

“The friend returned with three friends and they all had knives. They called for him to come outside and attacked Kritsada with their knives until he fell to the floor.”

Officers revealed Kritsada had lost a lot of blood and that he is still in hospital under the close care of a doctor. They added that they would question him when he recovers. Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for the four offenders.