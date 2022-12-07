Connect with us

VIDEO: Shit hits the fan as man attacks friend for mocking him in a leaked sex tape

Published

 on 

Photo via Page 3 News

The shit really did hit the fan yesterday after a man attacked his friend and poured faeces over him. He said he was provoked by his friend after he made fun of a leaked sex tape featuring him and his ex-wife indulging in a bit of oral sex.

The victim, a 55 year old amulet seller called Somkid (surname reserved) was hit on the head by Winai (surname reserved) on Sooksawat-Phra Chulachomklao Fort Road in the Phra Samut Chedi district in Samut Prakarn Province.

Somkid suffered a bloody head as a result of the attack but did not name him when he reported the incident to the police.

The victim told police that the offender came from behind, struck him on the head, and poured human excrement over him.

After checking security cameras in the area, officers from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station identified the offender, the victim’s friend, 62 year old Winai.

Winai was arrested at home at 6pm near the incident spot on the same day.

Winai admitted that he committed the crime and did it out of revenge. He told police he knew Somkid quite well because he bought amulets from his shop but his temper got the better of him when his friend made fun of a leaked sex tape involving his ex-wife.

Winai revealed that he divorced his ex-wife 15 years ago but she contacted him about six months ago and asked whether they could get back together. Winai said his ex-wife threatened to release a sex tape of them on social media if he refused. Winai ignored her so she uploaded the video onto the Internet.

Somkid found the video on social media and mocked Winai ever since.

Somkid teased him by saying…

“You know, people who love giving oral sex live longer. Right?”

Winai urged Somkid to stop talking about the video because it was personal and he did not want others to know about it. But despite his pleas, Somkid continued to mock Winai every time he visited his shop.

Winai revealed that his patience snapped on Tuesday, November 29. He visited another amulet store near Somkid’s shop. Somkid spotted him with some friends and shouted…

“Hey! Look at that! Pussy licking lover is coming!”

Winai confessed that he’d had enough of Somkid’s taunting and attacked him.

Police have not reported the charges but it is expected that Winai will face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 40,000 baht for violating Section 295 of the Criminal Act by attacking another person and causing physical or mental harm to that person.

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

