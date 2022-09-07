Connect with us

Crime

Teenager stabs school bully after he made fun of his poverty

A 15 year old schoolboy in the northeastern province of Buriram stabbed one of his friends in the neck after he bullied him and made fun of his poor family.

The teenager, named A, attacked his friend in the classroom of a school in the Pakam district of Buriram province last Friday, September 2. He launched at him stabbing him in the neck and back before another friend intervened. Another classmate was hit by a chair in the melee.

The knife victim lay in a pool of blood on the classroom floor.

The victim, who is recovering in hospital, said he was close friends with the attacker. He insisted he never looked down on him, only teased him as friends normally did.

The mother of the victim, Tip, said the incident shocked her. She reported that her son had 20 stitches to the back of his neck and 11 stitches on the hip.

The mother of the attacker, Sawai, admitted to the media that her family was unlucky and poor. She revealed she worked in another province and didn’t have time to closely care for her son.

Sawai says her son only committed the crime because he was bullied. She added most of his friends bullied her son because he was poor, and couldn’t afford treats or snacks like other kids.

Sawai revealed the victim’s family requested compensation. She didn’t say how much but admitted it was a large amount of money they could not afford.

The victim’s family filed a complaint at Pakam Police Station but no details have been released as yet. The mother of the victim, Tip, said that she would provide more details after the attacker’s family agreed on the compensation.

SOURCE: Matichon | Khaosod | Sanook

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Trending