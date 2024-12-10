Man attacks neighbour with machete in Ang Thong Province

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 13:49, 10 December 2024| Updated: 14:15, 10 December 2024
Man attacks neighbour with machete in Ang Thong Province
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking incident unfolded yesterday as a 50 year old man went on a rampage, attacking a neighbour with a machete in Ang Thong Province.

The attack by the man, Jerd, resulted in an injury to the legs and arms of the woman, Nongnuch. Thankfully, a passerby heard her cries for help and intervened just in time, allowing authorities to apprehend the man.

At 2pm yesterday, December 9, the police were alerted to the situation, with Captain Somchai Phulilit of Pho Thong Police Station responding to the emergency call. The incident took place at a home in Village 4, Ongkharak subdistrict.

On arrival, officers found Jed in a state of frenzy, shirtless, and brandishing a machete outside his house. Despite his aggressive stance, he was eventually subdued by the police using tactical methods and taken to Pho Thong Hospital for an examination.

Related news

Initial tests showed no traces of drugs in his system, leading to his subsequent arrest and transport to Pho Thong Police Station for further questioning, reported KhaoSod.

Uncle Auan, a 62 year old man, recounted the terrifying ordeal.

“I heard Nongnuch screaming for help, so I rushed over. I saw Jed attacking her with a machete, leaving her injured on both legs, her left wrist, and her fingers.

“I grabbed a knife to fend him off and managed to drive him away from her.”

After the incident, Uncle Auan escorted the injured woman to Pho Thong Hospital for treatment. Fortunately, Nongnuch has since been discharged from the hospital and has filed a formal complaint against Jed with the police, ensuring that legal proceedings are initiated against him.

In related news, tragedy struck as a 75 year old father was brutally attacked and killed by his son in a drug-induced frenzy. The elderly man was found with eight severe wounds across his body. This shocking incident was reported on December 5 in Den Chai district, Phrae province.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

