Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 13:38, 10 December 2024| Updated: 13:46, 10 December 2024
244 2 minutes read
Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of disgruntled individuals, led by Thammanun Tangtim, known as King of Saphan Mai, filed a complaint against a construction company owner for allegedly abandoning projects and withholding employee salaries, resulting in damages exceeding 30 million baht. The incident took place yesterday, December 9, at the Crime Suppression Division on Phahonyothin Road.

Phrae, a former employee whose full name remains confidential, shared her experience of working for the construction company in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province for four to six months but received payment only for the first month. She mentioned that around 30 to 40 other employees faced similar situations.

Advertisements

The company’s excuse was an inability to collect payments from clients, leading to a total damage of over 2 million baht (US$59,434). Although some employees have reported the matter to the police, others hesitate due to fear of threats.

Reports were filed at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station but the case has seen little progress. Phrae suspects that the company owner has connections with influential figures in the province.

Related news

Following her report, she received threatening phone calls and noticed people monitoring her whereabouts. She was even confined in an employee room for four hours when the owner demanded her resignation at night.

Navaporn, a representative of the victimised clients, recounted her ordeal. She intended to build a house and posted a request for contractors on social media.

The construction company owner contacted her, claiming they could deliver the desired house design for 1,162,815.29 baht (US$34,555). She agreed and made an initial payment of 220,608.88 baht (US$6,555).

Advertisements

The owner also suggested selling her unused garage roof for 15,000 baht (US$445), yet she never received the money. After dismantling the roof, no further construction work was undertaken.

When Navaporn inquired about the construction schedule, the company claimed an error in the house’s pricing, raising it to approximately 1,800,000 baht (US$53,487). Navaporn reluctantly agreed but still witnessed no progress, prompting her to cancel the contract.

She subsequently reported the issue to Thung Khru Police Station, where the case was treated as a criminal matter due to multiple victims. Navaporn later discovered that the company had similarly defrauded about 10 other clients, resulting in damages of approximately 30 million baht (US$891,450), reported KhaoSod.

Thammanun explained the group’s visit to the Crime Suppression Division, highlighting the numerous victims and significant financial damages involved. He called on the Ministry of Labour to consider the case and ensure justice for the affected parties.

Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Man attacks neighbour with machete in Ang Thong Province Crime News

Man attacks neighbour with machete in Ang Thong Province

4 hours ago
Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud Crime News

Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud

5 hours ago
Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case Bangkok News

Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case

5 hours ago
Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025 Pattaya News

Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025

6 hours ago
Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals Crime News

Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals

7 hours ago
Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines Crime News

Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines

7 hours ago
Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south Thailand News

Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south

7 hours ago
Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya Pattaya News

Finnish man falls to death from 11th floor in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Chon Buri MP&#8217;s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought Crime News

Chon Buri MP’s father shot at rice porridge shop, suspect sought

7 hours ago
Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung Pattaya News

Driver hospitalised after pickup hits power pole in Bang Lamung

8 hours ago
Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son Pattaya News

Elderly Thai man walks 14 days to find missing son

8 hours ago
Thai crew&#8217;s fate uncertain as Myanmar delays release decision Thailand News

Thai crew’s fate uncertain as Myanmar delays release decision

8 hours ago
Southern Thailand train services to resume after severe flooding Thailand News

Southern Thailand train services to resume after severe flooding

8 hours ago
Thailand to finalise 400 baht minimum wage proposal on December 12 Thailand News

Thailand to finalise 400 baht minimum wage proposal on December 12

9 hours ago
Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident Thailand News

Five men die in tragic Thai fish tank accident

9 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai woman seeks justice after attack by unidentified man in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand throws &#8216;baht&#8217; at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts Business News

Thailand throws ‘baht’ at impact study of 10,000-baht handouts

1 day ago
Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry Crime News

Dirty business: Pattaya car wash scam leaves victims high and dry

1 day ago
2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy Crime News

2 Thai boys arrested for shooting girl, mistaking her for an enemy

1 day ago
Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions South Thailand News

Trang Airport project abandoned, contractor loses millions

1 day ago
Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video) Thailand News

Deadly New Guinea flatworm crawls into Thailand (video)

1 day ago
Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities Politics News

Thailand and UK discuss trade, explore FTA possibilities

1 day ago
Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for current affairs as power outages hit home

1 day ago
Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race Economy News

Grain of truth: Thailand trails Asia in rice yield race

1 day ago
Window w*nker: Barber&#8217;s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip Central Thailand News

Window w*nker: Barber’s indecent exposure leaves wife in a snip

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025

Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025

Published: 11:46, 10 December 2024
Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals

Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals

Published: 11:32, 10 December 2024
Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines

Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines

Published: 11:16, 10 December 2024
Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south

Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south

Published: 11:05, 10 December 2024
Check Also
Close