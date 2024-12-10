Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of disgruntled individuals, led by Thammanun Tangtim, known as King of Saphan Mai, filed a complaint against a construction company owner for allegedly abandoning projects and withholding employee salaries, resulting in damages exceeding 30 million baht. The incident took place yesterday, December 9, at the Crime Suppression Division on Phahonyothin Road.

Phrae, a former employee whose full name remains confidential, shared her experience of working for the construction company in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province for four to six months but received payment only for the first month. She mentioned that around 30 to 40 other employees faced similar situations.

The company’s excuse was an inability to collect payments from clients, leading to a total damage of over 2 million baht (US$59,434). Although some employees have reported the matter to the police, others hesitate due to fear of threats.

Reports were filed at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station but the case has seen little progress. Phrae suspects that the company owner has connections with influential figures in the province.

Following her report, she received threatening phone calls and noticed people monitoring her whereabouts. She was even confined in an employee room for four hours when the owner demanded her resignation at night.

Navaporn, a representative of the victimised clients, recounted her ordeal. She intended to build a house and posted a request for contractors on social media.

The construction company owner contacted her, claiming they could deliver the desired house design for 1,162,815.29 baht (US$34,555). She agreed and made an initial payment of 220,608.88 baht (US$6,555).

The owner also suggested selling her unused garage roof for 15,000 baht (US$445), yet she never received the money. After dismantling the roof, no further construction work was undertaken.

When Navaporn inquired about the construction schedule, the company claimed an error in the house’s pricing, raising it to approximately 1,800,000 baht (US$53,487). Navaporn reluctantly agreed but still witnessed no progress, prompting her to cancel the contract.

She subsequently reported the issue to Thung Khru Police Station, where the case was treated as a criminal matter due to multiple victims. Navaporn later discovered that the company had similarly defrauded about 10 other clients, resulting in damages of approximately 30 million baht (US$891,450), reported KhaoSod.

Thammanun explained the group’s visit to the Crime Suppression Division, highlighting the numerous victims and significant financial damages involved. He called on the Ministry of Labour to consider the case and ensure justice for the affected parties.