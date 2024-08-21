Kamphaeng Phet leader caught masturbating with underwear

Picture courtesy of komchadluek

A shocking incident has emerged in Kamphaeng Phet, where a man discovered that his girlfriend’s underwear was being tampered with by a close relative. A hidden camera revealed that the perverted culprit was a 60 year old neighbour, who is also a community leader.

A Facebook group named กำแพงเพชร ร้องเรียนอะไร บอกไว้ที่นี่ recently shared a video showing a man in his sixties entering a house in the city of Kamphaeng Phet. The footage shows the deviant man walking into a bedroom, looking around, and then taking two pieces of women’s underwear. He then proceeds to masturbate with the garments.

The video, timestamped at 8.52am yesterday, August 20, was provided by the homeowners, who wanted to highlight the dangers posed by someone living close by. The couple had grown suspicious after noticing mysterious stains resembling semen on the woman’s underwear on several occasions. To get to the bottom of it, they installed a hidden camera in the room, reported KhaoSod.

Upon reviewing the footage, they were shocked to find that the perpetrator was their neighbour, who is also a blood relative. The man, who holds a position of authority as a community leader, was caught red-handed in the act. This revelation has left the couple stunned and concerned about the potential for further incidents.

There was no report as to whether the pervert has relinquished his position as community leader or been told to stand down.

In related news, a perverted thief disguised himself in women’s clothes complete with a wig before stealing 40 items of ladies’ underwear that were drying outside the homes of two women in the eastern province of Rayong last night.

A Thai couple shared CCTV camera footage of the underwear theft with Channel 7 after the incident took place at about 12.50am on July 23. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, told the media that about 20 bras and panties were stolen. Her female neighbour also lost about 20 pieces of underwear to the thief.