Bangkok teacher arrested for meth distribution from luxury condo

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Bangkok arrested a former secondary school teacher, at a luxury condominium on Pattanakarn Road in Suan Luang district, for allegedly distributing methamphetamine. The arrest occurred yesterday, August 20, after a detailed investigation revealed the former teacher’s involvement in drug trafficking from his condo.

Officers from the Special Investigations Division and the Crime Analysis and Special Tools Division of the Bangkok Metropolitan Police conducted surveillance at the condo near the Pattanakarn-Srinakarin intersection.

Police officers, led by Napasin Poolsawad and Teeradech Thammasuthee, observed the former teacher, Blue Suanluang, placing a suspicious paper bag for a customer at approximately 1.30pm. Upon searching the bag, officers discovered 1.7 grammes of meth hidden in a parcel box.

Blue confessed to the police that he was about to deliver the drugs, which were disguised in a brown paper bag, to a customer who had ordered through the LINE application. He also admitted to having more drugs and paraphernalia in his 20th-floor condo, leading the police to search his residence.

The search yielded significant evidence, including 89 bags of meth weighing a total of 644.7 grammes, seven bank account books, 141 syringes, drug paraphernalia, scales, empty parcel boxes, and various packaging materials. Blue was charged with possession and distribution of meth, which is classified as a Category 1 narcotic in Thailand, and for using the drug illegally.

Blue, a former English teacher at a well-known central Bangkok school, resigned from his teaching position around 2019 after becoming involved with a drug-dealing partner, which led to his drug addiction. He then began selling meth through his personal LINE account, primarily to LGBTQ customers who were referred to him by word-of-mouth.

Free drugs for sex

Blue revealed that his drug sales generated over 600,000 baht per month. Following the death of his drug-dealing partner late last year, he resorted to using dating apps to find new partners, offering free drugs in exchange for sexual relationships.

During the arrest, police discovered two individuals at Blue’s residence who had come to use meth in exchange for sexual favours. Both individuals tested positive for drugs and were also taken into custody.

Teeradech Thammasuthee emphasised the importance of tackling drug trafficking as a key policy in combating serious crimes in the area.

“Our focus is on eradicating drug-related crimes proactively and stringently, as they often lead to other forms of criminal activity that can harm society in various ways. We urge everyone, especially young people, to stay away from drugs.

“It not only ruins your life but also causes suffering to your loved ones. The family home is the safest and most nurturing place.”

The police have sent Blue and the other suspects to the Phra Khanong Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.