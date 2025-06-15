Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom

Major crackdown exposes dangerous fraud in frozen meat market

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 15, 2025
64 1 minute read
Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

On June 14, police and livestock officials discovered 15 tonnes of frozen chicken illegally repackaged with a major brand’s trademark in Nakhon Pathom. The operation violated trademark laws and misled consumers by using non-standard packaging.

Police Major General Pattanasak Bupphasuwan directed the operation, which was coordinated by Police Colonel Thanathat Sripipat and Police Lieutenant Chumroon Khama, alongside Warakorn Chitlang, the Nakhon Pathom provincial livestock officer.

They inspected a meat freezing company located in Moo 3, Lam Luk Bua subdistrict, Don Tum district, Nakhon Pathom, following a tip about the illegal use of trademarks on substandard frozen chicken packaging.

During the inspection led by Thida, a 30 year old, police found frozen chicken that had been moved from the seized area. Freezers numbered T4, 17, 18, and 19 contained frozen chicken in plastic bags bearing the logo of a major meat export company, with a total weight of over 15,203 kilogrammes, valued at more than 896,977 baht (US$27,665).

Additionally, 580 empty cardboard boxes with the same trademark were discovered. A representative from the brand confirmed that the packaging did not meet their company’s standards.

Officials initially suspected a trademark infringement to package substandard frozen chicken. All items were seized as they potentially violate the Animal Epidemics Act and other related laws. People involved will be summoned for questioning before legal proceedings continue, reported KhaoSod.

Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, the Department of Livestock Development, working alongside police from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), raided a cold storage facility in Mueang Samut Sakhon district. They uncovered over 346 tonnes of illegally imported chicken feet.

Related Articles

The operation, led by Dr. Somchuan Rattanamangkalanon, Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, took place on June 7. Following a tip-off about unauthorised poultry imports, the special Phayathai Task Force, along with the Phetchaburi and Chon Buri Animal Quarantine Stations, collaborated with police. Their investigation found that some of the chicken feet came from Brazil, a country currently facing an avian influenza outbreak.

Latest Thailand News
Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow Pattaya News

Cyber police dismantle Pattaya gambling network with 9 million baht flow

10 minutes ago
Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring Crime News

Illegal bar raid in Nakhon Nayok uncovers sex trafficking ring

30 minutes ago
Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel Pattaya News

Chinese tourist, 22, dies in fall from Pattaya hotel

49 minutes ago
Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured Crime News

Ice cream vendor shooting in Prachinburi leaves woman injured

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women Crime News

Chiang Rai man arrested for alleged assault attempts on women

3 hours ago
Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla Crime News

Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla

3 hours ago
Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom Crime News

Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom

3 hours ago
Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft Crime News

Gold shop employee arrested for 300,000 baht theft

3 hours ago
Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint

4 hours ago
Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall Road deaths

Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall

4 hours ago
Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit Thailand News

Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit

4 hours ago
Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers Thailand News

Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers

4 hours ago
Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three Bangkok News

Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three

4 hours ago
Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five South Thailand News

Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five

5 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers

23 hours ago
Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre Thailand News

Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre

23 hours ago
Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun Pattaya News

Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun

24 hours ago
Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice Phuket News

Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice

24 hours ago
Thailand brushes off Cambodia&#8217;s border threat as tensions simmer Thailand News

Thailand brushes off Cambodia’s border threat as tensions simmer

1 day ago
Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears Thailand News

Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears

1 day ago
Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October Thailand News

Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October

1 day ago
Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year Business News

Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy

1 day ago
Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown Pattaya News

Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 15, 2025
64 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x