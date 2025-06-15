Illegal frozen chicken operation uncovered in Nakhon Pathom

On June 14, police and livestock officials discovered 15 tonnes of frozen chicken illegally repackaged with a major brand’s trademark in Nakhon Pathom. The operation violated trademark laws and misled consumers by using non-standard packaging.

Police Major General Pattanasak Bupphasuwan directed the operation, which was coordinated by Police Colonel Thanathat Sripipat and Police Lieutenant Chumroon Khama, alongside Warakorn Chitlang, the Nakhon Pathom provincial livestock officer.

They inspected a meat freezing company located in Moo 3, Lam Luk Bua subdistrict, Don Tum district, Nakhon Pathom, following a tip about the illegal use of trademarks on substandard frozen chicken packaging.

During the inspection led by Thida, a 30 year old, police found frozen chicken that had been moved from the seized area. Freezers numbered T4, 17, 18, and 19 contained frozen chicken in plastic bags bearing the logo of a major meat export company, with a total weight of over 15,203 kilogrammes, valued at more than 896,977 baht (US$27,665).

Additionally, 580 empty cardboard boxes with the same trademark were discovered. A representative from the brand confirmed that the packaging did not meet their company’s standards.

Officials initially suspected a trademark infringement to package substandard frozen chicken. All items were seized as they potentially violate the Animal Epidemics Act and other related laws. People involved will be summoned for questioning before legal proceedings continue, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Department of Livestock Development, working alongside police from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), raided a cold storage facility in Mueang Samut Sakhon district. They uncovered over 346 tonnes of illegally imported chicken feet.

The operation, led by Dr. Somchuan Rattanamangkalanon, Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, took place on June 7. Following a tip-off about unauthorised poultry imports, the special Phayathai Task Force, along with the Phetchaburi and Chon Buri Animal Quarantine Stations, collaborated with police. Their investigation found that some of the chicken feet came from Brazil, a country currently facing an avian influenza outbreak.