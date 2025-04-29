Cement block falls onto truck, driver injured on Rama II expressway

A motorist has been injured after a large cement block fell from the construction site of the Rama II elevated expressway, smashing onto his pickup truck as he was driving beneath the ongoing project. The shocking incident occurred on Rama II Road, as the driver was heading towards Samut Sakhon.

The unnamed driver told emergency medical technicians (EMTs) that he was travelling in the outbound lane when the heavy cement block crashed through his windscreen, causing cuts under his chin. He was swiftly rushed to a hospital in Samut Sakhon for treatment.

This latest incident highlights a dangerous and persistent problem. Falling debris from the construction site has been blamed for several accidents on Rama II Road, sparking concern among locals and commuters.

The road has seen a staggering number of accidents, over 2,500, between 2018 and March 15 this year, with 143 fatalities and 1,441 injuries reported.

One of the most devastating accidents occurred just weeks ago, on March 15, when a concrete beam collapsed from a bridge under construction near Chom Thong district. The tragic incident resulted in five deaths and 22 injuries, further underscoring the dangers posed by the ongoing construction work.

The Rama II expressway project, which has been marred by these troubling accidents, is being carried out by a joint venture between Italian-Thai Development Plc and Vijitphan Construction.

The growing number of incidents has raised serious concerns about the safety standards at the construction site and the effectiveness of measures to protect motorists and passengers below, reported Thai PBS World.

Officials are now under increasing pressure to address the issue, with many calling for stricter safety protocols and immediate action to prevent further accidents. As the construction continues, the risk to those travelling on Rama 2 Road remains a serious concern, and locals are demanding urgent attention to ensure such incidents are avoided in the future.