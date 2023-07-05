Family dispute turns fatal, three killed in Khon Kaen dinner altercation

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In a tragic turn of events, three people lost their lives in a violent incident in the Nong Song Hong district of Khon Kaen province. The unfortunate event last night unfolded when a family dispute over dinner escalated into deadly violence, taking the lives of a woman, her daughter, and their son-in-law.

The family dispute culminated in a reported shooting incident within a resident’s home at Nong Waeng Tor located in Khum Chard district, Nong Song Hong, Khon Kaen. The victims were identified as 52 year old Sathaporn, 47 year old, Gaysorn, the homeowner’s daughter and Sathaporn’s wife, and 71 year old Hong, who was inundated with gunshot injuries. Medical officers tried to save Hong’s life en route to the hospital but were unsuccessful.

As the investigation continued, the reporter went to the incident scene, where the villagers and the relatives of the victims had assembled along with the bodies of Gaysorn and Hong, preparing for funeral rites. Among those present was Sa, a 64 year old relative of the deceased. He revealed that Sathaporn had a history of violence, and despite Gaysorn’s attempts to modify his behaviour, Sathaporn remained unchanged.

In a separate account, 74 year old Nu, the father in law of the assailant, recalled that Sathaporn, who had been living with his daughter for four to five years, had a fiery temper and was also possessive. Whenever his daughter’s family or friends came to visit, there often sparked an altercation between the couple. When the quarrels escalated, Sathaporn would brandish a .38 calibre pistol, leading to fear among the household members reported KhaoSod.

On the day of the family dispute incident, Nu, along with Hong, were in the backyard when they heard Sathaporn arguing with his wife over the prepared meal. Moments later, shots rang out, the first hitting Gaysorn as she was having dinner. More shots followed, injuring Hong while Nu narrowly escaped the gunfire. Cornered, Sathaporn ended up shooting himself.

The bodies of the deceased members were taken by their respective families for last rites, while Sathaporn’s remains were taken by his family to Phetchabun’s Lom Kao district for the customary ritual.

The incident has brought unspeakable grief to the family and their community.