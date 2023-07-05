Thai-riffic triumph: Thailand sparkles as La Liste reveals World’s Best Hotels 2023

Photo via Facebook/ Capella Bangkok

La Liste unveiled its highly anticipated World’s Best Hotels 2023, and Thailand has emerged as a shining star. The renowned curator of the global restaurant and hotel guide from France revealed four Thai hotels secured coveted spots within the top 200, while an impressive additional 20 Thai establishments have claimed their positions in the esteemed top 1,000 list.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, through his spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisi, expressed his joy today, July 5, as he celebrated the outstanding achievement of 24 Thai hotels being recognised by La Liste’s prestigious rankings.

La Liste meticulously evaluated each hotel based on guest reviews, opinions expressed in reputable travel magazines, and expert insights from trusted travel guides. All 20 Thai hotels on the list surpassed the remarkable score of 90 out of 100, reaffirming Thailand’s exceptional hospitality and world-class service.

Among 1,000 top hotels from all around the world, four hotels in Thailand in the top 200 are:

5th, Capella Bangkok

6th, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

9th, Amanpuri in Phuket

10th place, Six Senses Yao Noi in Phan Nga

Another 20 outstanding hotels that claimed positions between 201 and 1,000 on the list are:

The Sukhothai Bangkok (Bangkok)

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (Bangkok)

Rosewood Phuket (Patong district, Phuket

Anantara Siam Bangkok (Bangkok)

The Standard, Hua Hin (Hua Hin district, Prschuap Kiri Khan)

The Penisula Bangkok (Bangkok)

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok (Bangkok)

The Okura Prestige Bangkok (Bangkok)

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok (Bangkok)

The Siam Hotel (Bangkok)

Park Hyatt Bangkok (Bangkok)

Six Senses Koh Samui (Surat Thani)

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui (Surat Thani)

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort (Chiang Mai)

Shangri-La Bangkok (Bangkok)

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai (Rim Tai district, Chiang Mai)

Chakrabongse Villas (Bangkok)

The St. Regis Bangkok (Bangkok)

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok (Bangkok)

Sri Panwa Phuket (Wichit district, Phuket)

Anucha further stated that the presence of numerous Thai hotels on this list is a testament to the Thai hotels’ exceptional quality of service and recognition from international guests.

The rank aligns with the Hotel Business Operator Sentiment Index survey conducted by the Thai Hotel Association which suggested that foreign guests stayed in the Thai hotels longer than before the pandemic, especially in five-star hotels and hotels in the southern provinces.