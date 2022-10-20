Connect with us

Crime

Escapee prisoner captured by police on a roof in northern Thailand

Last night, police captured the escapee prisoner who broke out of Fort Surasakmontri army prison in Lampang province, northern Thailand, on Tuesday. Police found the army general on the roof of his friend’s house in Mueang district, Lampang province, where he had been hiding.

Officers from Khelang Nakhon Police Station closed in on the townhouse at 10pm after receiving knowledge that 26 year old Supawat “Kwan” Sopapeng was hiding in there.

As police broke into the house, Supawat tried to flee by smashing his way through the ceiling and climbing onto the roof.

Police found the soldier “in a state of exhaustion” on the roof. He was taken to the police station for further investigation.

The Honda motorbike stolen by Supawat upon his escape from the fort was found parked outside with the registration plate removed.

On October 6, investigators from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau of Lampang province lured Supawat into arrest by pretending to be interested in buying methamphetamine.

The army general was arrested that day in Mueang district. Police confiscated 90 pills of methamphetamine in total, 1,300 baht in cash, drug paraphernalia, and an Oppo brand smartphone.

He was detained at Fort Surasakmontri in Military Province 32 while the military court in Lampang prepared to deal with his case. He escaped from the fort on October 19.

ORIGINAL STORY: Soldier put away for selling meth escapes from prison in northern Thailand

A prisoner is on the loose after escaping from Fort Surasakmontri in Military Province 32 in Lampang province, northern Thailand, at 6.30am today. The army general was imprisoned for selling methamphetamine. If you see him contact the police right away.

The 26 year old General of the Royal Thai Army, Supawut “Kwan” Sopapeng, escaped while officers were transporting him somewhere for further investigation this morning.

Villagers who live nearby saw the escapee steal a Honda motorbike with Lampang registration plate 1 กฉ 4043 and drive away from the fort. He has very short hair and was wearing a blue T-shirt and boxer shorts when he escaped.

Police Lt. Col. Pirayat Khampien arrested army general Supawut in Mueang Lampang District on October 5, 2022, with 50 methamphetamine pills. Police found 40 more methamphetamine pills in his house.

The military court of military province 32 put out a warrant for his arrest on June 1, 2022, for the vague crime of “committing a criminal offence punishable by more than three years imprisonment.”

Police stations in Lampang province have coordinated a search for the fugitive and drug checkpoints have been escaped to keep an eye out for him. Although, he could be anywhere in Thailand or could have crossed over a border into a neighbouring country by now.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha recently declared a war on drugs, especially methamphetamine, after a former police officer with a history of methamphetamine abuse committed a massacre of 37 people at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province.

 

Dancbmac
2022-10-20 13:50
The suspect is a 26 year old Army general???  Being a retired military myself, I don’t understand how he could possibly be a general at such a young age or maybe actual facts on his rank about this young man…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

