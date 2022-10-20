Attack on master complainer was wrong says Deputy PM

The violent attack on Thailand’s master complainer, Srisuwan Janya, by another activist was denounced yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

The well-known publicity-seeking Srisuwan was attacked at a press conference he organised outside the Central Investigation Bureau announcing he was going to file a complaint with the police against comedian Udom “Nose” Taepanich.

Srisuwan believes Nose Udom’s remarks, made during the comedian’s show Deaw 13, were disruptive of law and order, and in breach of the Criminal Code.

Srisuwan, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, was slightly injured in the attack by Red Shirt leader Weerawich Runruangsiriphol, who punched and kicked him several times in front of reporters and police.

Deputy PM Prawit, who dismissed the comedian’s remarks as “no big deal” believes the attack on Srisuwan was unnecessary and said,” don’t use violence,” when Bangkok Post reporters asked the 77 year old about the incident.

Weerawich was arrested yesterday in connection with a previous assault against Seksakol Atthawong, a former aide to the prime minister.

Last year Weerawich slapped Seksakol on the head at a government complaint centre.

Interviewed on Channel 3 yesterday, Weerawich apologised for his attack on Srisuwan, but added that most of the master complainer’s complaints were unjustified.

Srisuwan took offence at some of Nose Udom’s routine criticizing the Thai government, where he said…

“Right now, we are all on the same plane named Thailand. Normally, a skilled captain would control the plane for us, but he’s not. Good captains no longer have the opportunity to control the plane; the person who does it now is a security guard.”

“PM Prayut compared himself to a computer. Please calm down. You can’t be a computer. A computer has a processing and memory unit, but you don’t. You can only be a typewriter, which is old and doesn’t even have a monitor. Its sound is also annoying too.”