Connect with us

Politics

Attack on master complainer was wrong says Deputy PM

Published

 on 

The violent attack on Thailand’s master complainer, Srisuwan Janya, by another activist was denounced yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.  

The well-known publicity-seeking Srisuwan was attacked at a press conference he organised outside the Central Investigation Bureau announcing he was going to file a complaint with the police against comedian Udom “Nose” Taepanich.

Srisuwan believes Nose Udom’s remarks, made during the comedian’s show Deaw 13, were disruptive of law and order, and in breach of the Criminal Code.

Srisuwan, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, was slightly injured in the attack by Red Shirt leader Weerawich Runruangsiriphol, who punched and kicked him several times in front of reporters and police.

Deputy PM Prawit, who dismissed the comedian’s remarks as “no big deal” believes the attack on Srisuwan was unnecessary and said,” don’t use violence,” when Bangkok Post reporters asked the 77 year old about the incident.

Weerawich was arrested yesterday in connection with a previous assault against Seksakol Atthawong, a former aide to the prime minister.

Last year Weerawich slapped Seksakol on the head at a government complaint centre.

Interviewed on Channel 3 yesterday, Weerawich apologised for his attack on Srisuwan, but added that most of the master complainer’s complaints were unjustified.

Srisuwan took offence at some of Nose Udom’s routine criticizing the Thai government, where he said…

“Right now, we are all on the same plane named Thailand. Normally, a skilled captain would control the plane for us, but he’s not. Good captains no longer have the opportunity to control the plane; the person who does it now is a security guard.”

“PM Prayut compared himself to a computer. Please calm down. You can’t be a computer. A computer has a processing and memory unit, but you don’t. You can only be a typewriter, which is old and doesn’t even have a monitor. Its sound is also annoying too.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Shade_Wilder
2022-10-20 12:33
53 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The well-known publicity-seeking Srisuwan was attacked at a press conference he organised outside the Central Investigation Bureau announcing he was going to file a complaint with the police against comedian Udom “Nose” Taepanich. Good. Where…
Lazarus
2022-10-20 12:48
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: The violent attack on Thailand’s master complainer, Srisuwan Janya, by another activist was denounced yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.   The well-known publicity-seeking Srisuwan was attacked at a press conference he organised outside…

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics6 mins ago

Out of the shadow – India’s Congress Party appoints non-Gandhi president
Hot News8 mins ago

Iran arrests 14 foreigners, blames “thugs” linked to “foreign enemies” for protests over woman’s death
Pattaya29 mins ago

Residents shocked by fire on Pattaya soi
Sponsored1 day ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Crime31 mins ago

Builders uncover corrupt Thai Army practices
Medical32 mins ago

Indonesia temporarily bans syrup-based meds for children after discovering fatal ingredient
Health47 mins ago

California ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lens from patient’s eye
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya54 mins ago

Wheelchair confined New Zealand man hangs himself in Pattaya
Cannabis2 hours ago

Where to buy cheap cannabis in Bangkok
Travel2 hours ago

What to do in Chiang Rai: Unmissable attractions for your itinerary
Politics2 hours ago

Attack on master complainer was wrong says Deputy PM
Crime3 hours ago

Escapee prisoner captured by police on a roof in northern Thailand
Press Room3 hours ago

Experience a luxurious wellness retreat by the beach at CHEVALA WELLNESS HUA HIN
Japan4 hours ago

My bitch’s slave – Are you in your pet’s power?
Politics4 hours ago

Irish MEP slams EU & West hypocrisy over Russia
Crime4 hours ago

New Zealand gangster arrested in Thailand handed to FBI
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending